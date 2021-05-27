AC Milan Transfer News: Olivier Giroud Set To Join Rossoneri, Donnarumma Exit Confirmed

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been on AC Milan's radar and will reportedly join the Italian outfit on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to AC Milan transfer news, the Serie A outfit is looking to sign Olivier Giroud with the 34-year-old attacker set to leave the England outfit with his contract expiring next month.

🚨🚨 Olivier Giroud is getting closer to Milan on a free transfer. Milan have an agreement in principle with the player’s entourage on a 2-year contract worth €4M/year. Giroud already started looking for a house in Milan



Olivier Giroud AC Milan: French star on his way to Italy?

The French World Cup winner has fallen down Thomas Tuchel's pecking order with the German tactician deploying the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz over him and Tammy Abraham this season. With the French international looking for regular game time, he is unlikely to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge with reports for a move to Serie A beckoning.

AC Milan have expressed strong interest in Olivier Giroud with the Rossoneri reported to offer the 34-year-old a two-year deal at the club and also provide the opportunity of Champions League football next season. However, they face tough competition from West Ham as the London outfit is likely to help the French striker stay in England.

The Rossoneri will manage to earn more revenue following their Champions League qualification with the San Siro outfit looking to acquire the services of yet another Chelsea star - Fikayo Tomori. The Englishman has been impressive during his loan stint with the Serie A outfit and has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the team. AC Milan have openly admitted their desire to keep hold of Tomori and are looking to make his switch from west London to Milan permanent. The 23-year-old defender is also keen to continue with the San Siro outfit with AC Milan planning to activate the £25million option to buy clause that was inserted in the loan deal which saw Tomori join AC Milan in January.

Chelsea transfer news: Two out, one in?

With two Chelsea stars likely to join AC Milan, fans could also witness a move in the opposite direction with Donnarumma transfer news linking the 22-year-old with a move to Chelsea in the summer. AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini had earlier confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave AC Milan on a free transfer this summer and a move to the London outfit is on the cards for the young goalkeeper. The San Siro outfit has been rumoured to focus on signing Mike Maignan from Lille as their new goalkeeper ahead of next season with a reported transfer fee in the region of €13 million.