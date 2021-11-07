AC Milan Vs Inter Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Match In India, UK And US?

The Serie A is set to feature a classic Derby di Milano as the two prominent Milan clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan, take on each other on Sunday night. The Milan derby is set to kick off live at 1:15 AM IST on November 8.

Ahead of the iconic clash, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live and the AC Milan vs Inter live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

AC Milan vs Inter live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Serie A live, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the AC Milan vs Inter live stream on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Serie A.

📉 | STATISTICS



Today is the day of the #MilanDerby. Check out all the key facts and figures ahead of our clash with Milan tonight 👇https://t.co/qiMLjeej8z — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 7, 2021

How to watch Serie A live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch Serie A live can tune in to the BT Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the AC Milan vs Inter live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app that costs just £15 per month. BT sports can be accessed on a variety of devices that include laptops, smartphones and tablets. The match will kick-off live at 8:45 PM BST on November 7.

AC Milan vs Inter live stream details in the US

Fans wondering how to watch Serie A live in the US can tune in to the CBS Sports Network, which have the official broadcasting rights of all matches. As for the AC Milan vs Inter live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ streaming platform. The match will kick-off live at 3:45 PM ET on November 7.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan team news

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko