AC Milan Vs Inter Milan Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Live, Prediction And Team News

Italian heavyweights AC Milan will lock horns with Inter Milan in the top-of-the-table clash in Serie A. The Milan derby will be played on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Here are the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live?

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports network. The AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live:

Venue: San Siro

Serie A live stream schedule: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Time: 7.30 pm IST

AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction and preview

Charging up for the derby 🔥

Carichi per il Derby 🔥

Powered by @gruppo_a2a #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/4Y93JQN3np — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 19, 2021

AC Milan maintained the lead in the Italian top-flight until their embarrassing defeat against Spezia. Milan failed to score in the previous fixture, even as Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastoni struck one goal each for Spezia. Inter Milan, on the other hand, managed to win the previous clash against Lazio with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez making it to the scoresheet.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan team news

Stefano Pioli will have to cope with the absence of a couple of players ahead of the Milan derby. Brahim Diaz, who is on loan from Real Madrid, will sit out on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. Similarly, Ismael Bennacer's hamstring woes force him out of the squad.

Inter Milan also have a couple of injury concerns. Antonio Conte might be forced to exclude Arturo Vidal from the squad due to a knee injury. Stefano Sensi is yet to recover from his muscle injury woes and will miss out on action for the Milan derby.

Serie A standings update

Inter Milan currently lead the Serie A charts having racked up three successive victories in the competition. Conte's men are undefeated in the previous six league games, having bagged 50 points in 21 games. On the other hand, AC Milan have conceded two defeats in the previous five league games and trail by a single point over their city rivals.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction

The two sides have had an equally thrilling campaign and the derby is expected to end in a 1-1 draw.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: AC Milan Twitter