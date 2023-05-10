It is Derby della Madonnina in the second UEFA Champions League semi-final. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan have emerged as the foremost contenders to win the UCL 2022/23, however, only one will proceed to the final. The first leg of the tie will be played tonight.

Having competed in Serie A earlier, it is time for the Milan clubs to square off at the biggest club competition in the world. Heading into the semi-final clash both the teams have gained a win over each other in the season, however, this clash and the second leg a week after will decide who gets the bragging rights and who ultimately takes the final spot. Which so much at stake, let's get a hold of AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming details.

When and where will the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match be played?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at San Siro, Milan. The match will be played on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live telecast in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between AC Milan and Inter Milan can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 11, 2023.

How to watch the live stream of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in India?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between AC Milan and Inter Milan can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on May 11, 2023.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in the UK and US?

The semifinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between AC Milan and Inter Milan will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport website. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Wednesday.

In the USA, AC Milan vs Inter Milan can be watched live on CBS Sports. The match will be available for live stream on paramount+ in the USA and the match will start at 3:00 AM, ET on Wednesday.