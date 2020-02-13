AC Milan Vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semi-final Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Napoli pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Inter Milan in their first-leg semi-final clash at the San Siro on Wednesday night. AC Milan, who lost to Inter Milan in the Milan derby last weekend, will go up against Serie A defending champions Juventus in the first leg of the second Coppa Italia semi-final at the San Siro on February 13, 2020. Here is the AC Milan vs Juventus match preview along with the AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming details.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli wants to make the Coppa Italia finals

🎙 “Our objective is the #CoppaItalia final”

🗣 Coach Pioli spoke to @MilanTV ahead of tomorrow's clash



🎙 "Il nostro obiettivo è la Finale"

🗣 Le parole del Mister alla vigilia di #MilanJuve#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/XgYGdiWHN2 — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 12, 2020

AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia preview

AC Milan will still be cursing themselves after they gave away a two-goal lead in the recent 2-4 loss to Inter Milan in their last Serie A encounter. Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was quick to criticise his teammates as he urged them to prove themselves in the crunch semi-final against Juventus. Juventus will also be low on morale after a shock 1-2 loss to Hellas Verona in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. beat AS Roma in the previous round of the Coppa Italia and will look to win the upcoming tie against AC Milan and find some momentum ahead of their Champions League clash against Lyon next week.

AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia live streaming details

The Coppa Italia 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Hungama Play in India. Fans can also stay updated with the live scores and get the highlights of the match by following the social media pages of both clubs involved.

Juventus release squad list ahead of Coppa Italia clash against AC Milan

