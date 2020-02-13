The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

AC Milan Vs Juventus Coppa Italia Semi-final Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Football News

AC Milan will take on Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final clash on February 13 at the San Siro. Here are squad updates and details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
AC Milan

Napoli pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Inter Milan in their first-leg semi-final clash at the San Siro on Wednesday night. AC Milan, who lost to Inter Milan in the Milan derby last weekend, will go up against Serie A defending champions Juventus in the first leg of the second Coppa Italia semi-final at the San Siro on February 13, 2020. Here is the AC Milan vs Juventus match preview along with the AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming details.

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli wants to make the Coppa Italia finals

Also Read | Tired of Barcelona and Real Madrid winning everything: Bilbao's Aduriz has his say

AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia preview

AC Milan will still be cursing themselves after they gave away a two-goal lead in the recent 2-4 loss to Inter Milan in their last Serie A encounter. Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was quick to criticise his teammates as he urged them to prove themselves in the crunch semi-final against Juventus. Juventus will also be low on morale after a shock 1-2 loss to Hellas Verona in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. beat AS Roma in the previous round of the Coppa Italia and will look to win the upcoming tie against AC Milan and find some momentum ahead of their Champions League clash against Lyon next week.

Also Read | Unai Emery states that PSG would've beaten Barcelona if VAR was active

AC Milan vs Juventus Coppa Italia live streaming details

The Coppa Italia 2019-20 will be live-streamed on Hungama Play in India. Fans can also stay updated with the live scores and get the highlights of the match by following the social media pages of both clubs involved.

Also Read | Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp to reunite with Barcelona flop Philippe

Juventus release squad list ahead of Coppa Italia clash against AC Milan

Also Read | Juventus preparing to sell Aaron Ramsey just a year after Arsenal departure

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?