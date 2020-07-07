AC Milan Vs Juventus Head-to-head, Prediction, Serie A Table And Preview

Defending champions Juventus will square off against AC Milan in their bid to strengthen their hold on the Serie A table. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 7 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the AC Milan vs Juventus h2h details, AC Milan vs Juventus prediction, AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming, Serie A live updates and Serie A table update.

Serie A live: AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming details

The AC Milan vs Juventus live broadcast will be available on Sony TEN2 and Sony TEN2 HD. The AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app. Here are the other AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming details:

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming venue: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 (Wednesday according to IST)

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming time: 1.15 am IST

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction: AC Milan vs Juventus h2h (head-to-head)

The two Serie A giants have enjoyed an entertaining and healthy rivalry on the field in domestic competitions. Despite Milan's past heroics on the European stage, Juventus have a better head-to-head advantage in domestic competitions. In the past 30 games that the two sides have played, Juventus have registered a massive 20 victories. On the other hand, AC Milan have managed a mere four victories, while both teams had to settle for a draw on six occasions.

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction: Team news

Juventus are plagued with several injury issues for this game. Maurizio Sarri will have to cope with the absence of several key players ahead of the Milan clash including club captain Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira and Mattia Di Sciglio, who have not been included in the matchday squad due to their respective injuries. Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt will also miss out on the clash due to suspension, which might be a major cause of concern because the two have been vital for Sarri in the past few games.

Seventh-placed AC Milan also have some major injury concerns that put the manager in a spot. Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio will not be available for Stefano Pioli against the defending Serie A champions. Despite suffering a knock in the win against Lazio, left-back Theo Hernandez will likely be included in the line-up.

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, Juventus emerge as the favourites in this tie.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter