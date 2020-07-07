Defending champions Juventus will take on AC Milan on Matchday 31 in Serie A this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Here are the AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa details, details on where to watch AC Milan vs Juventus in South Africa and Serie A live South Africa details.

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa: Where to watch AC Milan vs Juventus in South Africa

The AC Milan vs Juventus live telecast in South Africa will be available on SuperSport 9 live. However, AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming will not be available in South Africa. Here are the other AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa details:

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa venue: Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa date: July 7, 2020

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa time: 9.45 PM (South African time)

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa: Match preview

Juventus travel to Milan with the hope of clinching three points to affirm their hold on the top spot in the Serie A table. Maurizio Sarri's men lead the charts with 75 points, which is seven more than second-placed Lazio. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala starred in the previous game against Torino, winning the derby 4-1. AC Milan, on the other hand, occupy the seventh spot on the Serie A table, having bagged 46 points in all. Milan shockingly defeated Lazio 3-0 in their previous Serie A clash.

AC Milan vs Juventus live streaming in South Africa: Team news

Maurizio Sarri will be without the services of several key players ahead of the Milan clash. The likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira and Mattia Di Sciglio are set to miss out on the clash due to their respective injuries. However, the absence of Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt due to suspension stands out the most for Juventus.

AC Milan have some injury concerns ahead of the game. Stefano Pioli, Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio are not likely to feature against the defending Serie A champions. Although left-back Theo Hernandes suffered a knock in the previous game, he is likely to return to the starting line-up.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter