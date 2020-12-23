AC Milan Vs Lazio Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A Match, Team News And Predictions

Current Serie A leaders AC Milan stand firm as the only side in Europe to stay undefeated in the domestic league and will look to continue their fine form against Lazio. The Rossoneri have seen a surprise resurgence since the start of the ongoing campaign with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic proving crucial for the team.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio? AC Milan vs Lazio live stream

The live broadcast for the game will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Besides, the Serie A live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch AC Milan vs Lazio on Wednesday.

Venue: San Siro

Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 (Thursday IST)

AC Milan vs Lazio live stream time: 1.15 am IST

AC Milan vs Lazio preview

Following Juventus' defeat against Fiorentina, AC Milan remain the only undisputed side in the top five leagues in Europe. Stefano Piolo's men have had a splendid start to the current campaign as they maintain a point's lead over city rivals Inter Milan. A victory on Wednesday night will propel the San Siro outfit 10 points clear of defending champions Juventus.

On the other hand, Lazio have had a mixed start to the current season. Lazio arrive at San Siro following a mesmerising victory against Napoli. They sit eighth in the Serie A standings having racked up 21 points in 13 games. A victory against the league leaders will propel them to the sixth spot in the competition.

AC Milan vs Lazio team news

Pioli has some key injury concerns which could spell trouble for the San Siro outfit. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be available for the clash due to a calf injury. Besides, Ante Rabic, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Sandro Tonali and Simon Kjaer are yet to return to the squad. Moreover, Franck Kessie is serving his suspension.

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has lesser injury woes than the hosts. The boss misses out on Senad Lulic due to physical discomfort. Moreover, Silvio Proto, Mohamed Fares and Lucas Leiva will also be unavailable for selection ahead of the clash on Wednesday.

AC Milan vs Lazio predictions

Considering the recent run of form, AC Milan are the clear favourites to win the clash.

Note: The AC Milan vs Lazio predictions are based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

