AC Milan's Maignan Issues Bold Statement After Facing Racism; Says He's 'black And Proud'

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has sent out a strong response after allegedly being subjected to racist abuse by Juventus fans in the last game. This was the second game in succession when Milan players were subjected to racism. Earlier, Lazio fans were alleged to have passed racial slurs at midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie.

After facing racial abuse from Juventus fans, Maignan took to his social media accounts to issue a strong statement. He stated that "I am Mike, standing, black and proud," as he refused to portray himself as a victim to the world.

Mike Maignan issues strong statement in response to racist slurs

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan refused to give an impression of a victim as he issued a strong statement on his social media handles. He also asked authorities to take 'comprehensive action' against the perpetrators.

Maignan's statement read,

“Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium, some Juventus fans threw racists insults and chants around me. What do you want me to say? Do you want me to say that racism is bad and that these fans are stupid? It’s not about that. I am not the first and I won't be the last player who will experience that. As long as we will look at what happened as 'isolated incidents,' History will repeat itself again, and again."

“What do we do to fight racism in the football stadium? Do we really believe it is effective? I am in a club that strives to be the leader in opposing every type of discrimination. But we need to be more and all united in this battle against a societal issue bigger than football itself."

“Do the people who take decisions know what it feels to hear insults that portray us as animals? Do they know what it does to our family, to our relatives who just can't understand why these things keep happening in 2021?"

“I am not a ‘victim’ of racism. I am Mike, standing up, black and proud. As long as we will be able to raise our voice and make a difference, we will do it.”