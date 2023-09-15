Minnesota United Plays Sporting Kansas City In Conference Action

Sporting Kansas City (8-12-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-8-10, eighth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -105, Sporting Kansas City +262, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City meet in Western Conference action.

United is 8-5-7 in conference matchups. United is sixth in the Western Conference with 122 shots on goal, averaging 4.5 per game.

Sporting KC is 8-8-7 in Western Conference games. Sporting KC leads the Western Conference with 165 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.9 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Reynoso has scored six goals and added two assists for United. Sang-bin Jeong has two assists over the past 10 games.

Alan Pulido has 13 goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-1-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 7.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Sporting KC: Stephen Afrifa (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).