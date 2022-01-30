Adam Traore Calls Surprise Barcelona Return After Seven Years As 'special Moment'

Star player Adama Traore has made a return to Barcelona after his exit nearly seven years ago. The club agreed with Traore's parent club, Wolverhampton Wanderers for a loan move with a £29m option to make the deal permanent.

"The presentation of Adama Traore as a new FC Barcelona player will be on Wednesday 2 February behind closed doors. The club will announce further details shortly." the club statement read.

Speaking about his return to the Nou Camp on BarcaTV, Adama Traore expressed his delight in rejoining the Catalans. "I am so happy to come back here. It has been a long time since I was here. For me, it is a special moment because it has been many years since I played here. I grew up here in this town, I grew up here with my family, and I grew up here with my fans. am very happy, and it is a very special moment. I would like to give back that happiness on the pitch, and that’s all" he said.

Traore's signing provides Xavi with another attacking option at the front. The club might also be parting ways with Ousmane Dembele who has left frustrated and has opted out of renewing his contract.

Wolves' technical director speaks on Adama Traore's exit

Wolves' technical director also spoke about the exit of one of their key members and said that they weren't able to agree to new terms with the player and confirmed that Barcelona has the option to buy the player at the end of the season "Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however, it is no secret that we have not been able to agree on a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere. Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama's heart, so it is a dream move for him. We have also agreed on a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer. We wish Adama the best of luck in Spain, and hope that he plays regularly has great success and shows everyone what he is capable of." Wolves' technical director, Scott Sellars said.

Image: AP