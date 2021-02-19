Adelaide United Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Prediction, A-League 2021 Preview

Central Coast Mariners will look to extend their lead at the top of the A-League standings when they take on Adelaide United. The match will be played on Friday, February 19, 2021. Here are the Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners live stream details, schedule, preview, prediction and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners live?

There will be no official A-League broadcast in India. But the Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and App. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners live:

Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and preview

Adelaide United arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Macarthur. They conceded four goals while failing to score even a single goal in the previous game. On the other hand, Central Coast Mariners displayed a scintillating performance to win the tie against Wellington Phoenix. Matt Simon and Oliver Bozanic struck one goal each to bag the maximum points from the game.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners team news

Nathan Konstandopoulos will miss out on action for Adelaide United following a knee injury. Besides, Ryan Strain, Ryan Kitto and Michael Jakobsen are all set to stay unavailable for the game citing their respective injuries. In a major sigh of relief, Michael Marrone returns to the squad.

Gianni Stensness will sit out on the sidelines for the next three or four weeks due to an injury to his lower leg. Jordan Smylie is also among the possible absentees due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Stefan Jankovic, Matthew Hatch and Max Balard have been included in the squad.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners probable XIs

Adelaide United: James Delianov, Yared Abetew, Jordan Elsey, George Timotheou, Noah Smith, Louis D'Arrigo, Antonis Martis, Ben Halloran, Stefan Mauk, Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric.

Central Coast Mariners: Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Michał Janota, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Marco Ureña.

A-League standings update

Central Coast Mariners lead the A-League charts with 18 points in eight games. Mariners have bagged four victories in their previous five games, with three successive wins to their credit. On the other hand, Adelaide United languish at the eighth spot in the A-League with seven points in as many games. Adelaide United have lost four of the previous five games with just one victory to their credit.

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Central Coast Mariners are the clear favourites to win the game against Adelaide United 2-0.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: CC Mariners website