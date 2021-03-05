Adelaide United Vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

The Newcastle Jets will take on Adelaide United in an exciting matchup in the A-League on Friday, March 5. The game will be played at the Coopers Stadium in Hindmarsh, Adelaide and will begin at 2:05 PM IST. Let's have a look at how to watch Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Also Read: Man United employee Accidentally Goes Live On Club’s IG Account, Over 36,000 Fans Tune In

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and preview

Adelaide United are fifth on the A-League table with four wins in their eight games. The host snapped their three-game losing streak with wins over Central Coast Mariners and the Western Sydney Wanderers. Adelaide clinched a memorable 3-2 win over the latter last time out, and will look to carry that form when they return home to host the Jets. A win in Adelaide on Friday could see them potentially rise to third in the table, only behind leaders Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur.

As for Newcastle, the Jets have struggled and are 10th in the A-League standings with just three wins on the board this season. All three of their wins have come in the last six games, and a five-game unbeaten streak was broken after their defeat to the Wellington Phoenix on Sunday. A win on Friday will see Newcastle leapfrog Adelaide in the table and the visitors will look to mount an upset and bounce back to winnings ways sooner than later. The hosts are favourites, but the Jets recent uptick in form should prove to be a significant hurdle to overcome.

Also Read: Man United Have Won Only Three league Games From Last 10 Since Topping PL Table In January

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets team news

Hosts Adelaide United will be without the services of Michael Jakobsen and Ryan Kurto, who will miss out through calf and knee injuries respectively, while full-back Ryan Strain picked up a groin problem. Meanwhile, Nathan Konstandopoulos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL. As for Newcastle Jets, midfielder Ben Kantarovski continues to be sidelined with a calf problem. Fullback Jason Hoffman is also unavailable, while there are doubts surrounding Najjarine availability against Adelaide.

Also Read: ISL Playoffs 2021 Schedule, Fixtures, Live Stream, Prediction And Preview

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Adelaide United: Delianov; Lopez, Timotheo, Elsey, Smith; Goodwin, D'Arrigo, Caletti, Halloran; Mauk, Yengi

Delianov; Lopez, Timotheo, Elsey, Smith; Goodwin, D'Arrigo, Caletti, Halloran; Mauk, Yengi Newcastle Jets: Duncan; Topor-Stanley, Boogaard, Koutroumbis; Millar, Thurgate, Ugarkovic, O'Toole; Yuel, Prso, O'Donovan

A-League live stream: How to watch Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The coverage of the game will begin at 2:05 PM IST on Friday, March 5.

Also Read: Paul Scholes Claims Thiago Is ‘More Suited’ To Man United’s Style Of Play Than Liverpool's

(Image Courtesy: Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets Twitter)