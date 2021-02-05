Adelaide United Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Adelaide United will battle it out against Perth Glory after a humiliating defeat against Brisbane Roar in the A-League. The match will be played on Friday, February 5, 2021. Here are the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

How to watch Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live?

There will be no live broadcast of the A-League in India. But the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live:

Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 1:35 PM IST

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction and preview

Adelaide United arrive into the game following an embarrassing defeat against the Brisbane Roar. Dylan Wenzel-Halls struck twice apart from a goal from Jay O'Shea for Brisbane Roar, with Nathan Konstandopoulos pulling one goal back for Adelaide United. On the other hand, Perth Glory displayed a sensational performance against Melbourne City FC with Daniel Stynes, Dane Ingham and Nicholas D'Agostino netting once each to bag an all-important three points.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory team news

Adelaide United will have to cope in the absence of Ryan Kitto following a knee injury. Besides, Ryan Strain is excluded from the squad due to a groin injury. Meanwhile, George Timotheou, Tomi Juric, Javi Lopez and Pacifique Niyongabire have marked their return into the squad.

Osama Malik is yet to recover completely from a shoulder injury for Perth Glory and misses out on the Friday clash. Chris Ikonomidis is excluded from the squad following a knee injury. Meanwhile, Andy Keogh and Riley Warland have returned to the squad following recovery from their respective injuries.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Probable XI

Adelaide United: James Delianov, Yared Abetew, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen, Noah Smith, Ben Halloran, Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo, Stefan Mauk, Mohamed Toure, Kusini Yengi

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Joshua Rawlins, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Daniel Stynes, Neil Kilkenny, Callum Timmins, Carlo Armiento, Bruno Fornaroli, Diego Castro

A-League table update

Adelaide United sit fifth in the A-League table, having racked up seven points in five games. They have two victories and defeats each. On the other hand, Perth Glory have bagged six points in four games with two victories and two defeats each.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction

Adelaide United are the favourites to win the clash 2-0 against Perth Glory.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Perth Glory Twitter