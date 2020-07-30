Adelaide United Vs Perth Glory Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live Game Info

Adelaide United will square off against Perth Glory in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Here is the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, head-to-head-stats, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory team news and A-League standings.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction: Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream

The live broadcast for the game is not available for India. But, the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on My Football YouTube channel. Here are the other Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream details:

Venue: Bankwest stadium

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory live stream time: 3 PM IST

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction: Preview, A-League standings

Perth Glory occupy the fifth spot in the A-League, having bagged 34 points in 22 games. Glory arrive for the game with a 1-0 victory against Central Coast Mariners in the previous game. On the other hand, Adelaide United are placed sixth in the table with 31 points to their credit. Adelaide United defeated Brisbane Roar 1-0 in the previous fixture.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction: Adelaide United vs Perth Glory team news

Adelaide United: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction: Adelaide United vs Perth Glory h2h stats

Perth Glory have an unrivalled advantage over their opponents over their past five fixtures. The former side have won thrice over the past five Adelaide United vs Perth Glory h2h games, with no victories for the latter. Two games ended in a draw. The most recent clash between the two sides, that was played in January this year, ended in Perth Glory's favour, defeating Adelaide United 3-0.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction

Citing the Adelaide United vs Perth Glory h2h stats and recent run of form, Glory are the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Adelaide United Twitter