Adelaide United Vs Sydney FC Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, A-League Live

Adelaide United take on Sydney FC in an A-League fixture on Thursday, August 6. The match is set to be a closely contested one, with Adelaide United looking to secure their top-six position in the A-League table. Here is our Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction, Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live stream information, and A-League preview.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live stream details and match preview

Adelaide United are yet to taste defeat since the resumption of A-League action and come into this game as the most in-form side. The Reds have won two and drawn one out of their three games so far, finding themselves in sixth place in the table. Their attack has been firing on all cylinders, and Adelaide United come into the game on the back of a dominating 5-0 victory against Perth Glory.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, have experienced mixed fortunes coming into this game. While they sit at the top of the A-League standings, their recent form has been worrying. The club have now lost consecutive games, with their last game resulting in a 2-0 loss against Melbourne City FC. Sydney FC will be looking to turn their form around when they face Adelaide United.

Also Read: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live stream, match schedule

Game: Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Date and time: Thursday, August 6, 3 PM IST (India), 7.30 pm AEST (Australia)

Thursday, August 6, 3 PM IST (India), 7.30 pm AEST (Australia) Venue: ANZ Stadium

Also Read: ADL Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live stream details

Fans in Australia can watch the Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live telecast on FOX Sports 507. The Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live stream will be available on the MyFootball Live App and Kayo Sports. There will be no Adelaide United vs Sydney FC live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can also follow the game by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC h2h record

According to FC Tables, Sydney FC are slightly ahead when it comes to the Adelaide United vs Sydney FC h2h record. Sydney FC have won 22 Adelaide United vs Sydney FC h2h clashes, while Adelaide United have emerged victorious in 20 Adelaide United vs Sydney FC h2h matches. Nine Adelaide United vs Sydney FC h2h matches have ended in a draw.

Also Read: TNJ Vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC team news

Adelaide United: James Troisi and Nathan Konstandopoulos are out of the game with knee injuries. Nikola Mileusnic misses out with a foot injury, while Kusini Yengi is suffering from a pelvic issue.

Sydney FC: Luke Brattan will miss the game as the player is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Rhyan Grant is out as well with a groin issue.

Also Read: Transfer News LIVE: Man United To Walk Away From £108m Sancho Transfer Over Deal Demands

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction

According to our Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction, Adelaide United will win the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/adelaideunited, instagram/sydneyfootballclub