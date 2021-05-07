Adelaide United Vs Wellington Phoenix Live: How To Watch Australian Football League?

Adelaide United will take on the Wellington Phoenix in a Matchday 20 fixture of the A-league 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the Hindmarsh Stadium and will begin at 3:05 PM IST on Friday, May 7. Here's a look at how to watch Australian football league, the Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, team news and our Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction for the same.

Australian football schedule: Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

Adelaide United will hope to wrestle back their place in the top four when they take on Wellington Phoenix. Adelaide have slipped to fifth in the standings, level on points with Sydney FC, who have a game in hand. The hosts have been winless in their last three games and settled for a 0-0 draw against Western United last week. Adelaide can advance into second position if they win their game in hand and will fancy their chances against Wellington on Friday.

The visitors meanwhile are ninth in the table and have hit a purple patch in terms of form. Wellington are unbeaten in their last five games, which included a 2-1 win over Adelaide in the reverse fixture. Phoenix will be hoping to improve on their midtable finish and their recent run suggests that the franchise can trouble any team on their day. Nonetheless, Adelaide United will be favourites to seek revenge and clinch three points on Friday.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Adelaide will be without Mohamed Toure who was sent off last week and will be suspended for the clash against Phoenix. Kusini Yengi is pushing for a recall while the likes James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured. As for Wellington Phoenix, Louis Fenton and Cameron Devlin are suspended after accumulation of yellow cards, while Luke De Vere and Reno Piscopo are out injured.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix team news: Predicted XIs

Adelaide United: Gauci; Strain, Elsey, Timotheou, Cavallo; D'Arrigo, Juande, Mauk; Halloran, Juric, Goodwin

Gauci; Strain, Elsey, Timotheou, Cavallo; D'Arrigo, Juande, Mauk; Halloran, Juric, Goodwin Wellington Phoenix: Sail; McGarry, Taylor, Payne, Sutton; Davila, Rufer, Lewis, Ball; Waine, Hemed

Australian football schedule: How to watch Australian football league?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 7.35 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 3:05 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Adelaide United, Wellington Phoenix Twitter)