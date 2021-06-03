Adelaide United Vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Adelaide United square off against Western Sydney Wanderers in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday, June 3. The Australian domestic League clash is set to be played at the Coopers Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:05 PM (3:05 PM IST). Let's have a look at the Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, team news alongside other details of this encounter.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Adelaide United do not have any fresh injury concerns and will be happy to have most of their players fit and available for the upcoming clash against Western Sydney Wanderers. However, the hosts might miss out on one key player and force a change into the starting 11 with defender Jordan Elsey remaining suspended following his sending off in the previous match. Manager Carl Veart is expected to keep his rotations to the team to a minimum as they aim to pocket three points on Thursday.

Western Sydney Wanderers on the other hand might also look to avoid making any heavy-duty changes in their starting 11 and could field the same players that faced Brisbane Roar in their previous outing. The visitors will question the fitness and availability of Tate Russell with the player racing against time to be match fit for this game. He could miss out on the sidelines with Daniel Wilmering expected to deputize for him against Adelaide United.

Where to watch Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers in India?

The Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers match will not telecast in India. However, fans can watch the clash on the official Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers live stream on ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: Thursday, June 3 at 7:35 PM AEST or 7:05 PM ACST

Indian date and time: Thursday, June 3 at 3:05 PM IST

Venue: Coopers Stadium, Australia

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers are expected to play with great intent as both teams look to pocket three points on Thursday, Given the current form of both teams, Western Sydney Wanderers have a narrow advantage ahead of the clash. However, Adelaide United is positioned higher on the A-League table and has a lot more to play for as we predict the game to end in a draw and see both the teams split points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Adelaide United 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers