Adelaide United Vs Western United Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, A-League Preview

Adelaide United will take on the Western United in Matchday 19 fixture of the A-League regular season. The game will be played at the Hindmarsh Stadium and will begin at 3:05 PM IST on Friday, April 30.

Adelaide United vs Western United prediction and preview

Adelaide United have claimed just seven points from five fixtures, with their most recent defeat coming away at mid-table Wellington Phoenix. Adelaide are five points off leaders Melbourne City in the A-League standings and remain in contention for the top spot, but will have their work cut out considering their recent form. The hosts have just one clean sheet in 14 matches with that costing them what could have been a top of the table finish.

Western United meanwhile are sixth in the A-League standings, three points off Adeadlide with a game in hand. A win on Friday will put them level on points with their hosts with a game in hand, which should put them in good stead for a top-four finish. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games and look set to continue that run when they travel to the Hindmarsh stadium. Western United are favourites and should seal a closely fought away win in Adelaide.

Adelaide United vs Western United team news

Adelaide United are likely to field the same XI as they did in their defeat to the Wellington Phoenix. James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and are ruled out of the fixture. As for Western United, Sebastian Pasquali is ruled out in injury, while Brendan Hamill is available for selection after serving his suspension last week.

Adelaide United vs Western United team news: Predicted XIs

Adelaide United: Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Western United: Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Where to watch Adelaide United vs Western United live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Adelaide United vs Western United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:35 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 3:05 PM IST.

