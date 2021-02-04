 ADH Vs AHL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11 FIFA Club World Cup Match Preview

Al-Duhail SC will square off against Al Ahly in the Second Round of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar on February 4 and is set to kick at 8:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ADH vs AHL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

Al-Duhail are currently second on the Qatar Stars league table chasing a massive 13-point deficit against Al-Sadd who are managed by former Barcelona player Xavi. They walk into the match banking on quite an impressive record as the Qatari outfit has scored five goals in the last three matches and found the back of the net in their previous six home games. The hosts of this match will look to continue on the positive home record and look to qualify for the next rounds of the Fifa Club World Cup with a win over their Egyptian rivals on Thursday.

Just like their opponents, Al Ahly are also slotted second on the Egyptian Premier League table. However, there are just two points below league leaders El Zamalek and have a game in hand. The visitors will walk into the match following a string of impressive performances as they have remained unbeaten in their previous 12 outings. They have also found the back of the net in their three previous outings and look like a force to reckon with.

ADH vs AHL Playing 11

Al Duhail - Mohammed Al-Bakari, Mohammed Muntari, Mohammed Musa, Ahmed Yasser, Edmilson Junior, Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues, Medhi Benatia, Sultan Al-Brek, Almoez Ali, Salmin Atiq, Ismail Muhammad

Al Ahly- Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Magdy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ali Maâloul, Amr Elsoulia, Hamdi Fathi, Oluwafemi Ajayi, Marwan Mohsen, Hussein El-Shahat

ADH vs AHL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Mohammed Al-Bakari

Defenders- Ali Maâloul, Mohammed Musa, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Yasser

Midfielders- Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues, Hamdi Fathi, Edmilson Junior, Salmin Atiq

Strikers- Marwan Mohsen, Hussein El-Shahat

ADH vs AHL Dream11 team: top picks

Captain- Marwan Mohsen or Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues

Vice-Captain- Salmin Atiq or Hussein El-Shahat

ADH vs AHL Match Prediction

We predict a thrilling encounter with both teams likely to cancel each other out in the match with the game ending in a draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Al-Duhail SC 0-0 Al Ahly

Note: The above ADH vs AHL Dream11 prediction, ADH vs AHL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADH vs AHL Dream11 Team and ADH vs AHL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.