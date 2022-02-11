Adidas Terminates Kurt Zouma's Sponsorship After Video Of Animal Cruelty Act Surfaces

West Ham United player Kurt Zouma was dropped by sponsors Adidas after the Frenchman ran into controversy over an alleged video of him kicking his cat surfaced online. The sponsors re-considered their deal with the Premier League club West Ham United and the player after the former Chelsea star’s pets were taken into care by animal charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA). The club also fined the player a hefty Rs 2.5 crore as fine.

A video went viral on Wednesday, February 9 which showed the French defender kicking a cat across the floor. The video shows the player chasing and hurting the animal in different ways. Following this, the player was faced with a series of actions including multiple cases against him, a fine and hate from fans. Now, sports goods manufacturing giants and West Ham United sponsors Adidas has dropped the player from their roster.

A video obtained by The Sun allegedly shows footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting his cat.



It’s absolutely disgusting and disturbing footage. I hope he is prosecuted for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/3K7xMeHh5j — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) February 7, 2022

Zouma, along with his brother (who recorded the video that went viral), apologised for their actions. However, the sponsors released a statement that said, "We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete." Furthermore, insurance and investment company Vitality, one of the London club's sponsors also suspended its partnership with the club with "immediate effect". The sponsor said that they were ‘hugely disappointed’ by the response shown by the club to the event after Zouma was picked by the club to play the game against Watford after the video surfaced.

‘Maximum fine’ for Zouma

West Ham later confirmed that the player was fined the maximum amount possible for the cruelty he committed. The club informed that the defender will be charged two weeks wages amounting to £250,000 (around Rs 2.5 crore) which the player accepted. According to international reports, the club also noted that the fine paid by Kurt Zouma be will be used by animal welfare charities.

Meanwhile, an online petition to have Zouma prosecuted for the act has been signed by around 200,000 people and the Essex Police launched an investigation into the incident. The West Ham Supporters' Trust (WHUST) condemned the actions of Zouma and said that the club won’t be wrong to leave him out of its squad. Zouma was booed by Premier League fans at the London Stadium during the game against Watford. However, West Ham manager David Moyes defended the selection of the player and stated that “the club will sort the other side of it out and I’ll look after the football side.”

Image: AP