ADL Vs CCM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners will take on Adelaide United as they look to extend their lead at the top of the A-League standings. The match will be played on Friday, February 19, 2021. Here is the ADL vs CCM Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other key details of the match.

ADL vs CCM live: ADL vs CCM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Hindmarsh Stadium

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

ADL vs CCM live: ADL vs CCM Dream11 prediction and preview

Adelaide United arrive into the game following a shocking defeat against Macarthur. Adelaide went on to concede four goals while failing to score even once in the previous game. They sit at the eighth spot in the A-League standings having racked up seven points in as many games. Adelaide have lost four of the previous five games.

The boss knows that despite a strong start, there's a long way to go in this @aleague campaign. #CCMFC #WontBackDown

Read 👇👇 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) February 16, 2021

On the other hand, Central Coast Mariners displayed a scintillating performance to win the tie against Wellington Phoenix. Matt Simon and Oliver Bozanic bagged a goal each to clinch the maximum points from the game. Mariners currently lead the A-League charts with 18 points in eight games.

ADL vs CCM Dream11 team news

Adelaide United will have to cope with the absence of Nathan Konstandopoulos following a knee injury. Besides, Ryan Strain, Ryan Kitto and Michael Jakobsen are all set to sit out on the sidelines citing their respective injuries. In a major sigh of relief, Michael Marrone returns to the squad following complete recovery from his injury.

Gianni Stensness will be out of action for the next three or four weeks due to an injury to his lower leg. Jordan Smylie is also among the players doubtful about their presence due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Stefan Jankovic, Matthew Hatch and Max Balard have been included in the squad.

ADL vs CCM Playing 11

Goalkeeper: Mark Birighitti

Defenders: Ruon Tongyik, Jack Clisby, George Timotheou, Michael Marrone

Midfielders: Daniel de Silva, Stefan Mauk, Oliver Bozanic

Forwards: Alou Kuol, Tomi Juric, Matt Simon

ADL vs CCM top picks

Adelaide United: Tomi Juric, Stefan Mauk (vc)

Central Coast Mariners: Alou Kuol, Matt Simon (c)

ADL vs CCM match prediction

Central Coast Mariners are the clear favourites to win the game against Adelaide United 2-0.

Note: The ADL vs CCM match prediction is based on our own analysis. ADL vs CCM Playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: CC Mariners Twitter