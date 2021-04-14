ADL Vs MAC Dream11: Adelaide United Vs Macarthur FC Prediction And Team News

Adelaide United square off against Macarthur FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Wednesday. The Australian domestic league fixture is set to be played on April 14 at the Coopers Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ADL vs MAC Dream11 top picks and other details of the match.

ADL vs MAC Match Preview

Adelaide United will be starting this game following a recent dip in what was otherwise a fantastic run of form as they saw their six-match winning streak end after suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Central Coast Mariners with their last outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Currently slotted fourth on the A-League table, Adelaide United have registered eight wins from 16 games and is on par at points with third-placed Sydney FC while having a game in hand. They will look at this match as an opportunity to overtake their regaining champions but will also vary any slipups as their opponent are breathing below their necks.

Meanwhile, Macarthur FC too have been pretty good since the start of the campaign as they currently find themselves slotted fifth on the A-League table having recorded eight wins from 16 games while playing out two draws and suffering from 6 losses so far. With 26 points against their tally, the visitors are on par with their Wednesday's opponents as they head into the match after suffering from a narrow 1-0 loss to Brisbane Roar FC. The visitors will be aiming to get back on their right track and turn their fortunes around by collecting three points on Wednesday.

ADL vs MAC Playing 11

Adelaide United- Joe Gauci, Ryan Strain, Noah Smith, Jordan Elsey, Michael Jakobsen, Juande, Joe Caletti, Ben Halloran, Yaya Stefan Mauk, Dukuly, Tomi Juric

Macarthur FC- Adam Federici, Ivan Franjic, James Meredith, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Mark Milligan, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire

ADL vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Matt Derbyshire or Stefan Mauk

Vice-Captain- Tomi Juric or Markel Susaeta

ADL vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Adam Federici

Defenders –Mark Milligan, Ryan Strain, Ivan Franjic, Noah Smith,

Midfielders –Denis Genreau, Ben Halloran, Markel Susaeta, Stefan Mauk

Strikers –Tomi Juric, Matt Derbyshire

ADL vs MAC Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect them to play out a draw and split points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Adelaide United 1-1 Macarthur FC

Note: The above ADL vs MAC Dream11 prediction, ADL vs MAC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs MAC Dream11 Team and ADL vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.