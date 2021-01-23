ADL Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, A-league 2021 Match Preview

Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory on Matchday 9 of the Australian A-League. The match is slated to be played on Saturday, January 23 at the Coopers Stadium and scheduled to kick off at 2:10 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the ADL vs MLV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.

Adelaide United are currently placed at the sixth spot on the A-league table after they have registered a single win and have an equal number of wins, draws, and losses with four points from three games. The hosts will start the match by looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat in a goal-scoring thriller which ended with a score-line of 5-3 in favour of their opponents Perth Glory.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, last played their A-league fixture in the first week of January. Since then, all of their matches have been postponed due to travel restrictions in the country after another coronavirus outbreak. With their last outing ending in a 1-3 loss to Brisbane Roar, Grant Berebner's men will look to understand their mistakes and also exploit their opponent's recent loss while looking to register their first win of the season as soon as possible.

ADL vs MLV Playing 11

Adelaide United - James Delianov; Michael Jakobsen, Ryan Strain, Jordan Elsey, Noah Smith, Louis D'Arrigo, Joe Caletti, Ben Halloran, Stefan Mauk, Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric

Melbourne Victory- Max Crocombe, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas, Ben Folami

ADL vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - James Delianov

Defenders - Noah Smith, Aaron Anderson, Michael Jakobsen, Nick Ansell

Midfielders - Ben Halloran, Callum McManaman, Louis D'Arrigo, Leigh Broxham

Strikers - Tomi Juric, Ben Folami

ADL vs MLV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Ben Folami or Tomi Juric

Vice-Captain- Ben Halloran or Callum McManaman

ADL vs MLV Match Prediction

Adelaide United 1-0 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above ADL vs MLV Dream11 prediction, ADL vs MLV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs MLV Dream11 Team and ADL vs MLV playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.