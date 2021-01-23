ADL Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, A-league 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory on Matchday 9 of the Australian A-League. The match is slated to be played on Saturday, January 23 at the Coopers Stadium and scheduled to kick off at 2:10 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the ADL vs MLV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.
The #OriginalRivalry continues tonight with @AdelaideUnited and @gomvfc squaring off at Coopers Stadium.— A-League (@ALeague) January 23, 2021
⏰: 7:40PM AEDT
📺: @Foxtel, @kayosports
📱: My Football Live app#ALeague #AUFC #MVFChttps://t.co/0PwYF4hGV9
Adelaide United are currently placed at the sixth spot on the A-league table after they have registered a single win and have an equal number of wins, draws, and losses with four points from three games. The hosts will start the match by looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat in a goal-scoring thriller which ended with a score-line of 5-3 in favour of their opponents Perth Glory.
Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, last played their A-league fixture in the first week of January. Since then, all of their matches have been postponed due to travel restrictions in the country after another coronavirus outbreak. With their last outing ending in a 1-3 loss to Brisbane Roar, Grant Berebner's men will look to understand their mistakes and also exploit their opponent's recent loss while looking to register their first win of the season as soon as possible.
Adelaide United - James Delianov; Michael Jakobsen, Ryan Strain, Jordan Elsey, Noah Smith, Louis D'Arrigo, Joe Caletti, Ben Halloran, Stefan Mauk, Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric
Melbourne Victory- Max Crocombe, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas, Ben Folami
Goalkeeper - James Delianov
Defenders - Noah Smith, Aaron Anderson, Michael Jakobsen, Nick Ansell
Midfielders - Ben Halloran, Callum McManaman, Louis D'Arrigo, Leigh Broxham
Strikers - Tomi Juric, Ben Folami
Captain- Ben Folami or Tomi Juric
Vice-Captain- Ben Halloran or Callum McManaman
Adelaide United 1-0 Melbourne Victory
Note: The above ADL vs MLV Dream11 prediction, ADL vs MLV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs MLV Dream11 Team and ADL vs MLV playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.