ADL Vs NJ Dream11 A-League Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Adelaide United host Newcastle Jets for their Matchday 21 clash in the A-League 2019-20 season. Adelaide United are on the 10th spot of the points table with 4 wins and 9 losses in the season so far (Draws 6). Adelaide United have banked a total of 27 points in the season so far. They have lost a total of 4 games in the season so far (Win 1).

As for Western Newcastle Jets, they are on the 10th spot of the A-League table with 4 wins in 19 games (Draws 6, Losses 9). Newcastle Jets have won twice in their last five games and experiencing a poor run in their season. They have just scored 21 goals in the season so far and have conceded 37 goals and have a goal difference of -16.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 12:50 PM IST onwards at Hindmarsh Stadium. Read more for ADL vs NJ Dream11 prediction, ADL vs NJ Dream11 top picks and ADL vs NJ Dream11 team.

ADL vs NJ Dream11 prediction

ADL vs NJ Dream11 top picks

Kosta Petratos George Blackwood Michael Jakobsen

ADL vs NJ Dream11 team

ADL vs NJ Dream11 team: ADL full squad

Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

ADL vs NJ Dream11 team: NJ full squad

Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos