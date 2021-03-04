ADL Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Adelaide United are set to sqaure off against Newcastle Jets in their next upcoming A-League fixture on Friday. The match will take place at the Coopers Stadium on March 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 2:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ADL vs NJ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this clash.

ADL vs NJ live: ADL vs NJ Dream11 match preview

After suffering form three straight losses, Adelaide United have managed to bounce back and register two straight victories against Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers FC in their latest outings. With four wins, one draw, and four losses in nine games, the hosts are currently slotted 5th on the A-League table and have accumulated 13 points so far. Walking into the game following two impressive performances, Adrian Stenta's men will see the match against Newcastle Jets as the perfect opportunity to register their third straight win.

Newcastle Jets on the other hand saw their five-match unbeaten run end in their last outing where they suffered from a 0-2 loss against Wellington Pheonix. It was their fifth loss of the season as Friday's visitors have currently registered three wins and two draws pocketing 11 points so far in the ongoing A-League season. With only 2 points separating both teams, a win for Craig Deans' men will see them jump 6 places and break into the top four of the league table.

ADL vs NJ Playing 11

Adelaide United- James Delianov, Michael Jakobsen, Noah Smith, Ryan Strain, Jordan Elsey, Louis D'Arrigo,Joe Caletti, Ben Halloran, Stefan Mauk, Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric

Newcastle Jets- Jack Duncan, Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Connor O'Toole, John Koutroumbis, Angus Thurgate, Kosta Petratos, Steven Ugarkovic, Roy O'Donovan, Ramy Najjarine, Valentino Yuel

ADL vs NJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jack Duncan

Defenders- Noah Smith, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Ryan Strain, John Koutroumbis

Midfielders- Steven Ugarkovic, Stefan Mauk, Angus Thurgate, Louis D'Arrigo

Strikers- Tomi Juric, Valentino Yuel

ADL vs NJ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Valentino Yuel or Stefan Mauk

Vice-Captain- Tomi Juric or Steven Ugarkovic

ADL vs NJ Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets to play out a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the game.

Prediction-Adelaide United 1-1 Newcastle Jets

Note: The above ADL vs NJ Dream11 prediction, ADL vs NJ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs NJ Dream11 Team and ADL vs NJ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.