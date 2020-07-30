ADL Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Adelaide United will battle it out against Perth Glory in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Here is the ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, ADL vs PG Dream11 team news and ADL vs PG playing 11 details.

Also Read | CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, A-League live

ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction: ADL vs PG Dream11 schedule

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020

Time: 3 PM IST

ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction: ADL vs PG Dream11 preview

Perth Glory occupy the fifth spot in the A-League, having bagged 34 points in 22 games. Glory arrive for the game with a 1-0 victory against Central Coast Mariners in the previous game. On the other hand, Adelaide United are placed sixth in the table with 31 points to their credit. Adelaide United defeated Brisbane Roar 1-0 in the previous fixture.

Also Read | Western Utd edge Victory 2-1 in the A-League Melbourne derby

ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction: ADL vs PG Dream11 team news

Adelaide United: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento.

ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction: ADL vs PG Playing 11

Goalkeeper: Paul Izzo

Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich

Midfielders: James Troisi, Ben Halloran, Christopher Oikonomidis

Forwards: Bruno Foranaroli (c), Al Hassan Toure (vc), George Blackwood

Also Read | Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar FC prediction, live stream, h2h, A-League live info

ADL vs PG live: ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction and top picks

Adelaide United: Al Hassan Toure, George Blackwood

Perth Glory: Bruno Foranaroli, Christopher Oikonomidis

ADL vs PG Dream11 match prediction

Perth Glory are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | MLV vs BRB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, A-League live game info

Note: The ADL vs PG Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The top picks and team selection do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Perth Glory Twitter