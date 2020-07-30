ADL Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Adelaide United will battle it out against Perth Glory in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Here is the ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, ADL vs PG Dream11 team news and ADL vs PG playing 11 details.
Venue: Bankwest Stadium
Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time: 3 PM IST
Perth Glory occupy the fifth spot in the A-League, having bagged 34 points in 22 games. Glory arrive for the game with a 1-0 victory against Central Coast Mariners in the previous game. On the other hand, Adelaide United are placed sixth in the table with 31 points to their credit. Adelaide United defeated Brisbane Roar 1-0 in the previous fixture.
Adelaide United: Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure
Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento.
Goalkeeper: Paul Izzo
Defenders: Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich
Midfielders: James Troisi, Ben Halloran, Christopher Oikonomidis
Forwards: Bruno Foranaroli (c), Al Hassan Toure (vc), George Blackwood
Adelaide United: Al Hassan Toure, George Blackwood
Perth Glory: Bruno Foranaroli, Christopher Oikonomidis
Perth Glory are the favourites in the game.
