ADL Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, A-league Match Preview

Adelaide United are set to square off against Perth Glory in their upcoming fixture of the Australian A-League fixture on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Coopers Stadium in Adelaide on Friday, February 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction and playing 11 among other match details.

Adelaide United and Perth Glory are positioned just a spot away from each other and differentiated by a single point as Adelaide United sit 5th in the league with seven points from five matches. Perth Glory, on the other hand, is slotted seventh on the table with six points against their name in the A-league. However, the visitors still have a game in hand and walk into this match following a comfortable 3-1 victory against Melbourne City FC. Adelaide United saw their previous A-league outing end in a 3-1 loss to Brisbane Roar in the last week of January and will be hoping to get back on the winning ways.

ADL vs PG Playing 11s

Adelaide United- James Delianov, Yared Abetew, Jordan Elsey, Javi Lopez Rodriguez, Michael Marrone, Michael Jakobsen, George Timotheou, Cooper Nunn, Ryan Strain, Ben Halloran, Noah Smith

Perth Glory- Neil Kilkenny, Sebastian Langkamp, Carlo Armiento, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Daniel Stynes, Callum Timmins, Brandon Wilson, Nicholas Sullivan, Diego Castro, Vince Lia, Bruno Fornaroli

ADL vs PG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- James Delianov

Defenders- Jordan Elsey, Sebastian Langkamp, Michael Jakobsen, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Javi Lopez Rodriguez

Midfielders- Nicholas Sullivan (VC), Ben Halloran, Neil Kilkenny, Callum Timmins

Strikers- Bruno Fornaroli (C)

ADL vs PG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Bruno Fornaroli or Ben Halloran

Vice-Captain- James Delianov or Neil Kilkenny

ADL vs PG Match Prediction

Both teams are matched equally on paper and will be looking at the game as an exciting opportunity to secure three crucial points. Adelaide United have scored just seven goals in five games and face some issues in their attack while Perth Glory have conceded a whopping 11 goals in four matches. We predict a goalless draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out on the pitch.

Prediction- Adelaide United 0-0 Perth Glory

Note: The above ADL vs PG Dream11 prediction, ADL vs PG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs PG Dream11 Team and ADL vs PG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.