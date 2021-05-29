ADL Vs SYD Dream11: Adelaide United Vs Sydney FC Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Adelaide United are scheduled to take on Sydney FC in their upcoming A-League clash on Saturday, May 29. The Australian domestic league clash is all set to be played at the Coopers Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM AEST (2:40 PM IST) Let's have a look at the ADL vs SYD Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

ADL vs SYD match preview

Adelaide United will head into the game following an inconsistent run of form which saw the hosts recording two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five outings. Currently ranked fourth on the A-League table, they have recorded 11 wins from 24 games while playing out five draws and suffering from eight losses this season. The hosts will be brimming with confidence as they start the game after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory on their latest outing. Adelaide United will be hoping to take advantage of their form and extend their positive run by pocketing a victory over Sydney FC on Saturday.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, will start the game as the second-ranked team on the A-League table, having won 11 games from 24 league matches, while playing out eight draws and suffering from 5 losses this season. They will head into the game following an impressive run, as they have managed to remain undefeated in their last four matches while winning three of those. After registering a narrow 1-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous outing, the hosts find themselves with 41 points against their name. They currently hold a narrow two-point lead over their opponents and will be looking to extend it and move closer to table-toppers Melbourne City on Saturday.

ADL vs SYD Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - C. Goodwin

Vice-Captain - T. Juric

ADL vs SYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A. Redmaynde

Defenders – A. Wilkinson, J. Elsey, J. King

Midfielders – M. Ninkovic, S. Mauk, L. Brattan, B. Halloran

Strikers – T. Juric, K. Barbarouses, C. Goodwin

ADL vs SYD Dream11 Prediction

Sydney FC start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over Adelaide United on Saturday.

Prediction - Adelaide United 1-2 Sydney FC

Note: The above ADL vs SYD Dream11 prediction, ADL vs SYD Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs SYD Dream11 Team and ADL vs SYD Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.