ADL Vs WST Dream11 A-League Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Squads

Adelaide United host Western United for their Matchday 20 clash in the A-League 2019-20 season. Adelaide United are on the sixth spot of the points table with 9 wins and 10 losses in the season so far. Adelaide United have banked a total of 27 points in the season so far. They have lost thrice in their last five games (Wins 2).

As for Western United, they are on the seventh spot of the A-League table with 7 wins in 19 games (Draws 3, Losses 9). Western United managed to win their last game. However, they have only won once in their last five games. They have faced three defeats and a draw. Western United have a goal difference of 2.

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 7, 11:30 AM IST at Coopers Stadium. Read more for ADL vs WST Dream11 Prediction, ADL vs WST Dream11 top picks and ADL vs WST Dream11 team.

ADL vs WST Dream11 prediction

ADL vs WST Dream11 top picks

Kusini Yengi Besart Berisha Jerry Skotadi

ADL vs WST Dream11 team (Full Squads)

ADL vs WST Dream11 team: Adelaide United full squad

Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

ADL vs WST Dream11 team: Western United full squad

Filip Kurto, James Delianov, Tomoki Imai, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Tomislav Uskok, Oskar Dillon, Valentino Yuel, Panagiotis Kone, Steven Lustica, Dario Jertec, Ivan Vujica, Max Burgess, Joshua Cavallo, Sebastian Pasquali, Thiel Iradukunda, Luke Duzel, Jerry Skotadis, Ryan Scott, Dylan Pierias, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Besart Berisha, Alessandro Diamanti

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.