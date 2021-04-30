ADL Vs WST Dream11: Adelaide United Vs Western United FC Prediction And Team News

Adelaide United and Western United FC are set to square off against each other in the upcoming A-League clash on Friday. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Coopers Stadium on April 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:05 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ADL vs WST Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

ADL vs WST Match Preview

Adelaide United will be heading into the match following an inconsistent run of performances with the team recording only one win while playing out two draws and suffering from two losses in their last five matches. Heading into the match after suffering from a ma narrow 2-1 loss to Wellington Pheonix, the hosts find themselves slotted fourth on the A-League table. They have registered nine wins from 18 matches while playing out three draws and losing six games this season. With 30 points against their name, Adelaide United will be hoping to register their 10th league win of the season and am to move upon the second position on the A-League table.

Western United FC on the other hand will be entering the match brimming with confidence as they are currently on a three-match unbeaten run by registering wins over Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets. Currently, slotted sixth on the table, Western United FC has recorded eight wins, three draws, and six losses in this ongoing campaign. With 27 points from 17 games so far, the visitors will be aiming to pocket three points as a win for Western United will see them on par with 4th placed Adelaide United on Friday.

ADL vs WST Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- C. Goodwin or C. Pain

Vice-Captain- B. Berisha or B. Halloran

ADL vs WST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J. Delianov

Defenders – T. Imai, J. Elsey, A.Calver, R. Strain

Midfielders – C. Pain, B. Halloran, D. Pierias

Strikers – T. Juric, B. Berisha, C. Goodwin

ADL vs WST Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Western United FC to edge out a narrow win and predict the visitors to walk away with three points on Friday.

Prediction -Adelaide United 1-2 Western United FC

Note: The above ADL vs WST Dream11 prediction, ADL vs WST Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADL vs WST Dream11 Team and ADL vs WST Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.