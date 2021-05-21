ADM Vs ALT Dream11: Flyeralarm Admira Vs Rheindorf Altach Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Source: SCR Altach, Flyeralarm Admira/ Twitter
FC Flyeralarm Admira (ADM) and Rheindorf Altach SC (ALT) will collide in the upcoming match of the Austrian League on Friday, May 21 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at Bundesstadion Sudstadt in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. Here is our ADM vs ALT Dream11 prediction, top picks and ADM vs ALT Dream11 team.
Rheindorf Altach SC are currently at the third spot of the Austrian League standings with 22 points. Manfred Fischer and team have played 31 games so far in the tournament, winning 9 and losing 16 (6 draws). FC Flyeralarm Admira, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with 18 points and a win-loss record of 6-18 (7 draws).
FC Flyeralarm Admira: Andrew Wooten, Erwin Hoffer, Maximilian Breunig, Josef Ganda, Filip Ristanic, David Atanga, Maximilian Sax, Tomislav Tomić, Felix Kekoh Ndifor II, Stephan Auer, Onurhan Babuscu, Christian Gartner, Roman Kerschbaum, Miloš Spasić, Marco Kadlec, Wilhelm Vorsager, Marco Hausjell, Luca Kronberger, Dominik Starkl, Emanuel Aiwu, Niko Datković, Leonardo Lukačević, Matthias Ostrzolek, Phoenix Dominique Missi Tomp, Lukas Malicsek, Paul-Friedrich Koller, Sebastian Bauer, Marcus Maier, Pascal Petlach, Lukas Rath, Julian Buchta, Osman Hadžikić, Andreas Leitner, Christoph Haas
Rheindorf Altach SC: Csaba Bukta, Chinedu Obasi, Danilo Carando, Daniel Nussbaumer, Daniel Maderner, Ogulcan Bekar, Mario Stefel, Samuel Oum Gouet, Aljaž Casar, Alain Wiss, Manfred Fischer, Stefan Haudum, Johannes Tartarotti, Emanuel Schreiner, Lars Nussbaumer, Marco Meilinger, Neven Subotić, Emir Karić, Manuel Thurnwald, Anderson, Nosa Iyobosa Edokpolor, Berkay Dabanli, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Philipp Netzer, Leonardo Zottele, Martin Kobras, Tino Casali, Jakob Odehnal
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Rheindorf Altach SC will come out on top in this contest.
CORONA-UPDATE: Das Saisonfinale gegen den @SCRAltach findet am Freitag planmäßig statt! 🙏 Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/swVPC5rdUo #admalt #admira #saisonfinale #tipicobundesliga #oefbl #herzblut 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/wnZ3T1o5rh— FC Flyeralarm Admira (@FCAdmiraWacker) May 20, 2021
Note: The above ADM vs ALT Dream11 prediction, ADM vs ALT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADM vs ALT Dream11 Team and ADM vs ALT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.