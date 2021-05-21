ADM Vs ALT Dream11: Flyeralarm Admira Vs Rheindorf Altach Prediction, Team And Top Picks

FC Flyeralarm Admira (ADM) and Rheindorf Altach SC (ALT) will collide in the upcoming match of the Austrian League on Friday, May 21 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at Bundesstadion Sudstadt in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. Here is our ADM vs ALT Dream11 prediction, top picks and ADM vs ALT Dream11 team.

ADM vs ALT Dream11 Match Preview

Rheindorf Altach SC are currently at the third spot of the Austrian League standings with 22 points. Manfred Fischer and team have played 31 games so far in the tournament, winning 9 and losing 16 (6 draws). FC Flyeralarm Admira, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with 18 points and a win-loss record of 6-18 (7 draws).

ADM vs ALT Dream11 schedule

Austria date and time: Friday, May 21 at 7:00 PM

India date and time: Friday, May 21 at 10:30 PM

Venue: Bundesstadion Sudstadt, Maria Enzersdorf, Austria

ADM vs ALT squads

FC Flyeralarm Admira: Andrew Wooten, Erwin Hoffer, Maximilian Breunig, Josef Ganda, Filip Ristanic, David Atanga, Maximilian Sax, Tomislav Tomić, Felix Kekoh Ndifor II, Stephan Auer, Onurhan Babuscu, Christian Gartner, Roman Kerschbaum, Miloš Spasić, Marco Kadlec, Wilhelm Vorsager, Marco Hausjell, Luca Kronberger, Dominik Starkl, Emanuel Aiwu, Niko Datković, Leonardo Lukačević, Matthias Ostrzolek, Phoenix Dominique Missi Tomp, Lukas Malicsek, Paul-Friedrich Koller, Sebastian Bauer, Marcus Maier, Pascal Petlach, Lukas Rath, Julian Buchta, Osman Hadžikić, Andreas Leitner, Christoph Haas

Rheindorf Altach SC: Csaba Bukta, Chinedu Obasi, Danilo Carando, Daniel Nussbaumer, Daniel Maderner, Ogulcan Bekar, Mario Stefel, Samuel Oum Gouet, Aljaž Casar, Alain Wiss, Manfred Fischer, Stefan Haudum, Johannes Tartarotti, Emanuel Schreiner, Lars Nussbaumer, Marco Meilinger, Neven Subotić, Emir Karić, Manuel Thurnwald, Anderson, Nosa Iyobosa Edokpolor, Berkay Dabanli, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Philipp Netzer, Leonardo Zottele, Martin Kobras, Tino Casali, Jakob Odehnal

ADM vs ALT top picks

FC Flyeralarm Admira: Sebastian Bauer, Roman Kerschbaum, David Atanga

Rheindorf Altach SC: Neven Subotić, Stefan Haudum, Manfred Fischer

ADM vs ALT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Andreas Leitner

Defenders: Neven Subotić, Berkay Dabanli, Sebastian Bauer, Leonardo Lukačević

Midfielders: Stefan Haudum, Roman Kerschbaum, Tomislav Tomić

Forwards: Manfred Fischer, Daniel Maderner, David Atanga

ADM vs ALT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Rheindorf Altach SC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ADM vs ALT Dream11 prediction, ADM vs ALT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ADM vs ALT Dream11 Team and ADM vs ALT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: SCR Altach, Flyeralarm Admira/ Twitter