In a video that is now going viral on social media, a group of nuns from Italy can be seen playing football. The 14-second-long clip shows four nuns engaging in a game of football on a turf surrounded by residential properties. The video was most likely shot from a balcony or window of a house near the football court. The video, which was shared on Twitter by a user named @rositaromeo, is garnering a lot of love and appreciation on social media.

The video shows the four nuns split into two teams of two players each. The video starts with two nuns tackling each other before one of them goes on to score a goal on the left side of the court. Another nun is then spotted trying to kick the ball towards her teammate but kicks off her shoes instead. People in the background can be heard shouting and cheering for the nuns. Meanwhile, the post has amassed more than 3.2 million views on Twitter alone. The video was originally shared on February 20.

Netizens' reaction

An individual turned to the comment section of the post to share a picture of another group of nuns playing football in the snow in Madrid. "Reminds me of this," the user wrote. "Football is for everyone," another individual wrote. "Construction from below, dribbling and central penetration ... they are also in black and white uniforms but for sure they are not the #Juventus," one user commented. Here's how netizens are reacting to the viral video on Twitter.

Watching these Sisters pass ⚽️ brought some light to the darkness overnight while #StormFranklin passed 🙏 #Rome Intanto a Roma ieri 🥅 https://t.co/iYVCOYDwnZ — David Hedges (@newsieguy) February 21, 2022

Playing for the wrong saints😹 https://t.co/1w3iQaiZHr — Z (@Z90449872) February 21, 2022

In August last year, a video of Pope Francis had taken the internet by storm after he was seen indulging in a game of table football which was presented to him as a gift at an event. In 2019, Pope Francis was also famously seen spinning a football on his index finger after being presented with a ball by a member of the Circus of Cuba during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, where he officially resides. The Pope, who is from Argentina, is reportedly an avid follower of football.

Image: @rositaromeo/Twitter