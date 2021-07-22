Adrian Luna Signs Two-year Deal With ISL Club Kerala Blasters; Leaves Melbourne City FC

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters have managed to land the signature of the Uruguayan attacking midfielder Adrian Luna on a two-year contract from Australian A-League side Melbourne City FC for the upcoming season of the ISL. At midnight on July 22 Kerala Blasters announced his signing saying "Swagatham Luna".

On their official website, they released a statement saying "Kerala Blasters FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Adrián Nicolás Luna Retamar ahead of the 2021/22 ISL season. The Uruguayan attacking midfielder joins Kerala Blasters FC from Melbourne City on a two-year contract."

Adrián Luna commented on his arrival at the club saying, “Very happy to join Kerala Blasters, the great family with the best fans in the country without a doubt. I am looking forward to training and meeting my teammates and all the technical staff.”

As KBFC did not retain any of their international players from last season he is their first foreign signing for this season and for the new coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

Luna's career so far

In the 2010–11 season, Luna was a regular in the playing XI for Defensor. He played a total of 41 matches for the Uruguayan club and managed to rack up 6 goals. On May 23, 2011, Luna signed for La Liga club RCD Espanyol, for a reported fee of €1 million.

On August 17, 2011, Luna was loaned to Segunda Division club Gimnastic de Tarragona. However, in January 2012, Luna returned to Espanyol and signed a contract with CE Sabadell FC, for a six-month loan. In August 2012, Luna was loaned to Club Nacional de Football which saw him returned to his home country. He then returned to Defensor in September 2013 where he stayed for two seasons.

Luna then moved to C.D. Veracruz on a two-year contract and was immediately loaned out to Venados FC for a season. He then returned to Veracruz and spent three seasons with them.

In July 2019 he decided to sign for Melbourne City on a two-year deal and after having made 51 appearances scoring 8 goals, including last season when he made 24 appearances, scored three goals and assisted four.

