AEK Athens Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Leicester City will be looking to make it two wins from two in Europe when they take on Greek side AEK Athens in the UEFA Europa League. The AEK Athens vs Leicester City live stream will begin on Thursday, October 29 at 11:25 PM IST. The Europa League live encounter will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium in Greece. Here is the AEK Athens vs Leicester City live stream information, AEK Athens vs Leicester team news and AEK Athens vs Leicester prediction.

MATCHDAY WITH THE MANAGER 👔



▪️ City's Europa League aims

▪️ The teams in Group G

▪️ AEK Athens - tough opponents

▪️ Tonight's tactics



Hear in-depth from Brendan Rodgers as the Foxes prepare for game 2⃣ in the #UEL — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 29, 2020

Europa League schedule: AEK Athens vs Leicester City preview

The Foxes will be looking to build on their recent victories as they look to continue their good start in Europe. Brendan Rodgers' men defeated Zorya Luhansk 3-0 in their last European fixture, and come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the league. The side has made a solid start to the Premier League and currently sits fourth with 12 points from six games.

AEK Athens on the other hand will be looking to put points on the board for the first time this season after they lost 3-0 to Braga on Matchday 1. The Greek side is placed fourth in the league, with 10 points from five games. They come into the game against Leicester after having defeated Giannina 1-0 last time out.

AEK Athens vs Leicester City team news: Injury update

AEK Athens: Andres Simoes is out with a muscle strain, while Damien Szymanski will miss the game with an ankle injury. Levi Garcia is unavailable due to a hamstring issue, while Dmitro Czigrinski, Christos Albanis and Giannis Sardelis are doubtful for the game as well.

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy is likely to be rested after having just returned from injury. Ricardo Pereira continues to be unavailable while Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi are sidelined with groin injuries. Nampalys Mendy will miss the game with a thigh problem.

AEK Athens vs Leicester City team news: Probable playing 11

AEK Athens: Tsintotas; Paulinho, Chygrynskiy, Svarnas, Lopes; Mantalos, Shakhov, Krsticic; Tankovic, Ansarifard, Livaja

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Fuchs; Choudhury, Mendy; Under, Perez, Albrighton; Iheanacho

How to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester City live in India?

The live telecast of the AEK Athens vs Leicester City game will be available on the Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD channels in India. The AEK Athens vs Leicester City live stream will also be available on SonyLIV. For fans who want to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

AEK Athens vs Leicester City prediction

According to our AEK Athens vs Leicester City prediction, the game will end in a win for Leicester City.

Image Credits: Leicester City Instagram, AEK Athens Instagram