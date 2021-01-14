AFA Vs ALQ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Arabian League 2021 Match Preview

Al-Faisaly square off against Al Qadasiya in the Round 13 match of the Saudi Arabian League The match is slated to be played at the King Salman Sports City Stadium on January 14 and kick off at 6:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AFA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.

2 full days of football action 😍



Tune in to all Round 13 matches LIVE and for FREE on https://t.co/ar8gWlEtF2 pic.twitter.com/sDJ0ZYC8fE — Saudi Pro League (@SPL_EN) January 13, 2021

Al-Faisaly is currently slotted in the 12th position on the Saudi Arabian League table. The hosts of this match have earned 13 points from 12 league games managing 3 wins, four draws and five losses. Pericles Chamusca's men walk into the game following a poor run of performances. Suffering form 4 straight defeats, Al-Faisaly will see the match as an opportunity to bounce back onto the winning ways with a win

Also Read Neymar Scores As PSG Beats Marseille To Win Champions Trophy

Al Qadasiya, on the other hand, are slotted in the top half of the table at the 10th position. From their 2 league games, the visitors of this match have managed to register five wins, two draws, and five losses in the tournament and accumulated 17 points. Yousef Al Mannai's men will walk into the game brimming with confidence following their comprehensive 3-1 win against Al Ain. With the bottom half of the table's top 10 congested, a win for Al Qadasiya will see them leapfrog up to 5 places and possibly became the sixth-ranked team in the league

AFA vs ALQ playing 11

Al Quadsiyah - F. Masrahi, R. Williams, K. Al Dawsari, H Al Tuhayfan, Edson, Al-Hadhriti, A. Al- Safri, D. Asprilla, S. Ohawuchi, N. Hazazi

Also Read Will Barcelona Pay Lionel Messi €190,000 Per Week Even If Club Icon Leaves Next Summer?

Al- Faisaly - R. Malafitano, Guilherme, H. Faik, A. Ql-Fiqi, I. Rossi, A. Merkel, R. Silva, M. Qassem, M. Malaykah, K. Daghriri

AFA vs ALQ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - F. Masrahi

Defenders - H Al Tuhayfan, R. Silva, R. Williams, K. Daghriri

Midfielders - A. Merkel, D. Asprilla, R. Malafitano, H. Faik, A. Ql-Fiqi

Strikers - S.Ohawuchi

Also Read Atletico Signs Dembele On Loan From Lyon For Rest Of Season

AFA vs ALQ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - S. Ohawuchi or R. Malafitano

Vice-Captain - A. Merkel or D. Asprilla

AFA vs ALQ Match Prediction

Both the teams are separated by a mere three points and a victory for any side will help them a lot especially given their current positions. While Al-Faisaly will aim to go at par with their opponents, we predict Al Qadasiya to walk away as eventual winners in this game

Also Read Foden Enhances Reputation With Man City Winner Over Brighton

Prediction - Al-Faisaly 1-2 Al Qadasiya

Note: The above AFA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction, AFA vs ALQ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AFA vs ALQ Dream11 team and AFA vs ALQ playing 11 do not guarantee positive results in your game.