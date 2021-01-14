AFA Vs ALQ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Arabian League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Al-Faisaly square off against Al Qadasiya in the Round 13 match of the Saudi Arabian League The match is slated to be played at the King Salman Sports City Stadium on January 14 and kick off at 6:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AFA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.
2 full days of football action 😍— Saudi Pro League (@SPL_EN) January 13, 2021
Tune in to all Round 13 matches LIVE and for FREE on https://t.co/ar8gWlEtF2 pic.twitter.com/sDJ0ZYC8fE
Al-Faisaly is currently slotted in the 12th position on the Saudi Arabian League table. The hosts of this match have earned 13 points from 12 league games managing 3 wins, four draws and five losses. Pericles Chamusca's men walk into the game following a poor run of performances. Suffering form 4 straight defeats, Al-Faisaly will see the match as an opportunity to bounce back onto the winning ways with a win
Also Read Neymar Scores As PSG Beats Marseille To Win Champions Trophy
Al Qadasiya, on the other hand, are slotted in the top half of the table at the 10th position. From their 2 league games, the visitors of this match have managed to register five wins, two draws, and five losses in the tournament and accumulated 17 points. Yousef Al Mannai's men will walk into the game brimming with confidence following their comprehensive 3-1 win against Al Ain. With the bottom half of the table's top 10 congested, a win for Al Qadasiya will see them leapfrog up to 5 places and possibly became the sixth-ranked team in the league
Al Quadsiyah - F. Masrahi, R. Williams, K. Al Dawsari, H Al Tuhayfan, Edson, Al-Hadhriti, A. Al- Safri, D. Asprilla, S. Ohawuchi, N. Hazazi
Also Read Will Barcelona Pay Lionel Messi €190,000 Per Week Even If Club Icon Leaves Next Summer?
Al- Faisaly - R. Malafitano, Guilherme, H. Faik, A. Ql-Fiqi, I. Rossi, A. Merkel, R. Silva, M. Qassem, M. Malaykah, K. Daghriri
Goalkeeper - F. Masrahi
Defenders - H Al Tuhayfan, R. Silva, R. Williams, K. Daghriri
Midfielders - A. Merkel, D. Asprilla, R. Malafitano, H. Faik, A. Ql-Fiqi
Strikers - S.Ohawuchi
Also Read Atletico Signs Dembele On Loan From Lyon For Rest Of Season
Captain - S. Ohawuchi or R. Malafitano
Vice-Captain - A. Merkel or D. Asprilla
Both the teams are separated by a mere three points and a victory for any side will help them a lot especially given their current positions. While Al-Faisaly will aim to go at par with their opponents, we predict Al Qadasiya to walk away as eventual winners in this game
Also Read Foden Enhances Reputation With Man City Winner Over Brighton
Prediction - Al-Faisaly 1-2 Al Qadasiya
Note: The above AFA vs ALQ Dream11 prediction, AFA vs ALQ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AFA vs ALQ Dream11 team and AFA vs ALQ playing 11 do not guarantee positive results in your game.