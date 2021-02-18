AFA Vs DAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Arabia Premier League Preview

Al-Faisaly take on Damac FC on Matchday 19 of the ongoing Saudi Arabia Premier League on Thursday. the match is slated to be played at the AL Majma'ah Sports Stadium on February 18 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:20 PM. Let us have a look at the AFA vs DAM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

#الفيصلي يلاقي #ضمك ضمن الجولة التاسعة عشر من دوري كأس الامير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين pic.twitter.com/HkNsnGdxYo — النادي الفيصلي السعودي (@AlFaisaly) February 17, 2021

AFA vs DAM live: AFA vs DAM Dream11 match preview

Al-Faisaly will start the match as the 13th ranked team on the Saudi Arabia Premier league table as they have registered four wins, drawn eight games, and suffered from six losses this season. With 20 points from 18 games, Péricles Chamusca's men saw their previous league outing end in a humiliating 2-4 defeat to Al Wehda. The hosts of this game will be looking to get back to winning ways and a match against lower-ranked opposition like Damac FC provides them with the perfect opportunity to pocket three points on Thursday.

Unlike their opponents, Damac FC will walk into the match brimming with confidence as they registered a narrow 1-0 win against Al -Hilal in their latest league outing. It was their fourth win of the season as they currently sit 15th on the table and are in the relegation zone. With just 16 points from 18 games, the visitors are looking to secure three points as a win will take them on par with 14th placed Al-Raed whom they are battling to get out of the drop zone.

AFA vs DAM Playing 11

Al-Faisaly - Ismail Omar, Mohammed Qassem, Igor Rossi, Alexander Merkel, Romain Amalfitano, Shaye Sharahili, Waleed Al Ahmed, Hicham Faik, Al-Nakhli, Mishari Al Thmali, Guilherme Augusto

Damac FC - K.Sharahili, S.Vittor, I.Al Nakhli, T.Mohammad, M.Zubaidi, B.Sadaini, M.A.Fallatah, M.Hamzi, A.AL-Shahrani, A.S.Al Hayder, M.Al Muwallad

AFA vs DAM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K. Sharahili

Defenders- Waleed Al Ahmed, S.Vittor, Igor Rossi, M.Zubaidi

Midfielders- A.S.Al Hayder, Romain Amalfitano, A.AL-Shahrani, Hicham Faik,

Strikers- Guilherme Augusto, M.Al Muwallad

AFA vs DAM Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Guilherme Augusto or A.S.Al Hayder

Vice-Captain- M.Al Muwallad or Hicham Faik

AFA vs DAM Match Prediction

Prediction - Al-Faisaly 1-1 Damac FC

Note: The above AFA vs DAM Dream11 prediction, AFA vs DAM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AFA vs DAM Dream11 Team and AFA vs DAM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.