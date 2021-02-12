AFA Vs WAH Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Saudi Arabia Premier League Preview

Al-Faisaly square off against Al-Wehda on Matchday 18 of their ongoing Saudi Arabia Premier League campaign. The match is slated to be played at the Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 6:15 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AFA vs WAH Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of the encounter.

#الفيصلي يلاقي #الوحدة ضمن الجولة الثامنة عشر من دوري كأس الامير محمد بن سلمان للمحترفين pic.twitter.com/sUs5MSgAuN — النادي الفيصلي السعودي (@AlFaisaly) February 11, 2021

AFA vs WAH live: AFA vs WAH Dream11 Preview

Al-Faisaly have managed to remain undefeated in their last five outings and walk into this game following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Al-Batin. However, they have played out four draws in their recent unbeaten run and will have to find a way and convert those draws into wins if they wish to move higher up the league table. Currently slotted 11th in the league standings, Péricles Chamusca's men have registered 4 wins, eight draws, and five losses while accumulating 20 points. The hosts of this game will be aiming to carry on their unbeaten run and look to overtake their Friday evening opponents with a win.

Al-Wehda on the other hand are slotted just a position above their opponents as they occupy the 10th spot on the Saudi Arabia Premier league table. After a fantastic run during the December 2020 period, Al-Wehda failed to capitalise on the opportunity and have just one more point than Al-Faisaly. They have managed to record six wins, three draws, and eight losses in the ongoing campaign registering 21 points and walk into the match following a 6-match winless run. Following a 2-4 loss to Al-Ahli in the last competitive outing, Al-Wehda will be hoping to get back to winning ways and secure three points on Friday.

AFA vs WAH Dream11 Team: AFA vs WAH Playing 11

Goalkeeper- M. Malayekah

Defenders- R. Al-Otaibe, I. Rossi, Y. Hamza, R. Silva

Midfielders- Lusinho, A. Al-Fiqi, D. Petratos, A. Al-Shereid

Strikers- Y. Niakate, J. Tarves

AFA vs WAH Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- J. Tarves or D. Petratos

Vice-Captain- Y. Niakate or A. Al-Fiqi

AFA vs WAH Match Prediction

Both the teams are going neck to neck in the league table and will see this game as an opportunity to break into the top half of the table and go on to build positive momentum around the team. We expect the match to end in a draw as Al-Faisaly and Al-Wehda are likely to cancel each other out in this match

Prediction: Al-Faisaly 1-1 Al-Wehda

Note: The above AFA vs WAH Dream11 prediction, AFA vs WAH Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AFA vs WAH Dream11 Team and AFA vs WAH Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.