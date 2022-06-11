Last Updated:

AFC Asian Cup 2023: How Can India Qualify For Quadrennial Event? A Look At All Scenarios

AFC Asian Cup 2023: 13 teams have already qualified with 11 more spots to fill. Six group winners from the qualifiers will automatically progress to the finals.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Image: Twitter@IndianFootball


After a convincing 2-0 win over Cambodia in their opening AFC Asian Cup qualifier game, India are all set to take on Afghanistan in their next match on June 11. The clash will begin live at 8:30 PM IST, from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Ahead of the all-important game, here is a look at the different scenarios that can help the Indian football team to qualify for the quadrennial event in 2023.

How can Indian football team qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

As things stand in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, India currently lead the table with three points and a goal difference of two. Hong Kong are in second place with three points and a goal difference of 1 following their 2-1 win over Afghanistan. The two teams are followed by Afghanistan in third and Cambodia in fourth.

When it comes to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, 13 teams have already qualified with 11 more spots to fill. Six group winners from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will automatically progress to the finals, while five of the best runners-up will also make it through. If India do indeed make it to the finals, it will be only the fifth time in history that they would do so. Below is a detailed look at the various scenarios that can help the Blue Tigers progress to the finals of the quadrennial tournament.

READ | Four years on, Chhetri again urges fans to back India in Asian Cup qualifiers at Salt Lake
  1. If the Indian football team win their remaining two matches against Afghanistan and Hong Kong, then they would qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup as group winners.
  2. If they were to beat Afghanistan and Hong Kong drop points against Cambodia, then a point in their final group stage game against Hong Kong would be enough for them to qualify as group winners.
  3. However, if India were to lose against Afghanistan and Hong Kong beat Cambodia, then the Blue Tigers would have to defeat Hong Kong in their final group stage game to qualify for the continental tournament as group winners.
  4. If India defeat Afghanistan but lose to Hong Kong, then they would only stand a chance of making it to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup as one of the best five runners-ups.
  5. If the Blue Tigers were to lose both their remaining group stage games, then they would have no chance of progressing to the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
READ | Why did Cambodia threaten to pull out of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against India?
READ | Sunil Chhetri brace sinks Cambodia as India begin AFC Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with a win
READ | Sunil Chhetri in focus again as India face Afghanistan in Asian Cup qualifiers
Tags: 2023 AFC Asian Cup, AFC Asian Cup, Indian football
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND