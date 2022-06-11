AFC Asian Cup 2023: How Can India Qualify For Quadrennial Event? A Look At All Scenarios

After a convincing 2-0 win over Cambodia in their opening AFC Asian Cup qualifier game, India are all set to take on Afghanistan in their next match on June 11. The clash will begin live at 8:30 PM IST, from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Ahead of the all-important game, here is a look at the different scenarios that can help the Indian football team to qualify for the quadrennial event in 2023.

How can Indian football team qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

As things stand in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, India currently lead the table with three points and a goal difference of two. Hong Kong are in second place with three points and a goal difference of 1 following their 2-1 win over Afghanistan. The two teams are followed by Afghanistan in third and Cambodia in fourth.

When it comes to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, 13 teams have already qualified with 11 more spots to fill. Six group winners from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will automatically progress to the finals, while five of the best runners-up will also make it through. If India do indeed make it to the finals, it will be only the fifth time in history that they would do so. Below is a detailed look at the various scenarios that can help the Blue Tigers progress to the finals of the quadrennial tournament.