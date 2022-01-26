AFC Asian Cup: Australia Skipper Shares Heartfelt Message After India Ousted From Event

India Women Football team's AFC Asian Cup journey came to an early exit due to an increase in the number of COVID cases in the team. The India vs Chinese Taipei match had to be called off as the home team were unable to field 13 players due to a COVID issue. Australia Women's football team skipper Sam Kerr sent a heartfelt message to the Indian Women's Football team following their departure from the Asian Cup 2022.

Asian Cup 2022: Sam Kerr's message for the Indian Women's Football team

Australia has already secured their spot in the knockout stage of the AFC Asia Cup with a perfect record and superior goal difference. Australia Women's football team captain Sam Kerr in a video message for the Indian Women's Football team spoke about how bad she felt about the home team making an early exit from the tournament.

She said, "just wanted to say how sorry I am in the situation you are in right now. So disappointed for you guys. You have been working hard for the tournament. Use this as fuel come back stronger i was looking forward to hopefully playing you guys but it wasn't to be. Hopefully, in the future, we meet and good luck for your future endeavour and hopefully, we see you one day back in this tournament."

India Women's Football team withdraws from AFC Asian Cup

Just a couple of days back India Women's Football team had to withdraw from the AFC Women's Asian Cup due to COVID cases amongst the players. With the withdrawal, all their remaining matches were cancelled and also the chance to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was blown away. Hosting the Women's Asian Cup was Indian football's biggest event. The hosts India has was placed in Group A alongside China, Chinese Taipei, and Iran. The Iranian team had managed to earn a point against India in the first match but that point will no longer count because of India's withdrawal from the tournament. Earlier on Sunday AIFF president Praful Patel had tweeted about the news of the COVID situation in the team.

Image: CommBank Matildas/ Twitter