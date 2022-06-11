It was all happening at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as in the last 10-15 minutes of play, three goals were scored. Sunil Chhetri's opening goal was quickly equalized by Amiri before Sahal Abdul Samad's goal in stoppage time ensured that there was no coming back for Afghanistan. As a result of the win, the Blue Tigers now have six points and are level on points with leaders Hong Kong, who have a better goal difference.