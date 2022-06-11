Last Updated:

India Vs Afghanistan Highlights: Blue Tigers Clinch 2-1 Win In Nail-biting Finish

The Indian football team are all set to take on Afghanistan in their second game of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The match will begin live at 8:30 PM IST from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Follow Republic World for all the live updates and scores of the match as the Blue Tigers look to inch closer to sealing their place in the quadrennial competition.

22:32 IST, June 11th 2022
India vs Afghanistan live score: Sahal Abdul Samad helps Blue Tigers clinch 2-1 win

It was all happening at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as in the last 10-15 minutes of play, three goals were scored. Sunil Chhetri's opening goal was quickly equalized by Amiri before Sahal Abdul Samad's goal in stoppage time ensured that there was no coming back for Afghanistan. As a result of the win, the Blue Tigers now have six points and are level on points with leaders Hong Kong, who have a better goal difference.

22:32 IST, June 11th 2022
India vs Afghanistan live score: Amiri scores brilliant header

Sunil Chhetri's opening goal was quickly cancelled out by a fantastic header from Zubayr Amiri in the 88th minute.

22:20 IST, June 11th 2022
India vs Afghanistan live score: Sunil Chhetri scores brilliant free-kick

With just a few minutes remaining for full-time, Sunil Chhetri sent the home fans into ecstasy by scoring an outstanding free-kick to give India a 1-0 lead.

22:15 IST, June 11th 2022
India continue to dominate possession but fail to make the most of it

Ashique Kuruniyan played a fantastic pass to Brandon Fernandes, who had a brilliant chance to open the scoring, only to see his effort go over the crossbar.

22:04 IST, June 11th 2022
Haroon Amiri gets booked for tackle on Sunil Chhetri

Haroon Amiri receives a yellow card for a strong tackle on Sunil Chhetri.

21:53 IST, June 11th 2022
Liston Colaco substituted for Brandon Fernandes

India make their first change of the match as Brandon Fernandes comes in for Liston Colaco.

21:42 IST, June 11th 2022
Sunil Chhetri misses outstanding chance

India had their first clear-cut chance in the match and it fell to none other than talisman Sunil Chhetri. Had Chhetri's effort been on target, he would have mostly likely found the back of the net and put India 1-0 up in the match.

21:13 IST, June 11th 2022
India vs Afghanistan live score: Game remains level at 0-0

Even though India has looked to be the aggressor, they have not been able to create any clear-cut chances so far. On the other hand, Afghanistan has looked threatening on the counter-attack. At half-time, the scores remain 0-0.

21:09 IST, June 11th 2022
Liston attempts a shot from the corner

Liston attempted an outstanding shot from the left flank, only to see Faisal Hamidi punching it away.

20:58 IST, June 11th 2022
Afghanistan captain Farshad Noor gets booked

Afghanistan captain Farshad Noor gets a yellow card from the referee for a clumsy challenge and an altercation with Ashique Kuruniyan.

20:52 IST, June 11th 2022
India concedes back to back corners

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu organises his defence as Afghanistan begin to find spaces behind the defence and get two back to back corners as a result.

20:47 IST, June 11th 2022
India's attack on Afghanistan goal intensifies

The Indian attack on the Afghanistan goal intensifies as they have gotten four corners inside the first 15 minutes of the match.

20:44 IST, June 11th 2022
Afghanistan look dangerous on the counter-attack

While the Indian football team are dominating most of the possession, Afghanistan do look dangerous on the counter-attack.

20:33 IST, June 11th 2022
AFC Asian Cup qualifier live updates

India begins the match on the front foot with Ashique Kuruniyan who attacks the Afghanistan goal from the left flank inside the first two minutes of the match.

20:16 IST, June 11th 2022
Sunil Chhetri in focus ahead of India vs Afghanistan clash

India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri with 82 goals is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (86) when it comes to top active international goalscorers.

19:59 IST, June 11th 2022
How can India qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2023

Following their 2-0 win over Cambodia in their opening game, there are four different ways in which the Indian football team can qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Read here for the full story.

19:47 IST, June 11th 2022
India vs Afghanistan h2h record

India and Afghanistan have played each other on nine occasions previously, with the Blue Tigers having won four of the clashes. Two matches ended in draws while Afghanistan has won three.

19:36 IST, June 11th 2022
India vs Afghanistan predicted 11

India: 

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; 

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; 

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco; 

Forward(s): Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh. 

Afghanistan:

Goalkeeper: Ovayz Azizi; 

Defenders: David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; 

Midfielders: Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; 

Forward(s): Mushtaq Ahmadi.

19:36 IST, June 11th 2022
How to watch India vs Afghanistan AFC Asia Cup qualifier live in India?

The India vs Afghanistan match can be watched on Star Sports 3 in English and on Star Sports 1 Hindi. Fans can also watch the match using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

