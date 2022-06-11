Quick links:
Image: Twitter@Indianfootball
It was all happening at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as in the last 10-15 minutes of play, three goals were scored. Sunil Chhetri's opening goal was quickly equalized by Amiri before Sahal Abdul Samad's goal in stoppage time ensured that there was no coming back for Afghanistan. As a result of the win, the Blue Tigers now have six points and are level on points with leaders Hong Kong, who have a better goal difference.
Sunil Chhetri's opening goal was quickly cancelled out by a fantastic header from Zubayr Amiri in the 88th minute.
With just a few minutes remaining for full-time, Sunil Chhetri sent the home fans into ecstasy by scoring an outstanding free-kick to give India a 1-0 lead.
Ashique Kuruniyan played a fantastic pass to Brandon Fernandes, who had a brilliant chance to open the scoring, only to see his effort go over the crossbar.
Haroon Amiri receives a yellow card for a strong tackle on Sunil Chhetri.
India make their first change of the match as Brandon Fernandes comes in for Liston Colaco.
India had their first clear-cut chance in the match and it fell to none other than talisman Sunil Chhetri. Had Chhetri's effort been on target, he would have mostly likely found the back of the net and put India 1-0 up in the match.
Even though India has looked to be the aggressor, they have not been able to create any clear-cut chances so far. On the other hand, Afghanistan has looked threatening on the counter-attack. At half-time, the scores remain 0-0.
Liston attempted an outstanding shot from the left flank, only to see Faisal Hamidi punching it away.
Afghanistan captain Farshad Noor gets a yellow card from the referee for a clumsy challenge and an altercation with Ashique Kuruniyan.
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu organises his defence as Afghanistan begin to find spaces behind the defence and get two back to back corners as a result.
The Indian attack on the Afghanistan goal intensifies as they have gotten four corners inside the first 15 minutes of the match.
While the Indian football team are dominating most of the possession, Afghanistan do look dangerous on the counter-attack.
India begins the match on the front foot with Ashique Kuruniyan who attacks the Afghanistan goal from the left flank inside the first two minutes of the match.
India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri with 82 goals is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (86) when it comes to top active international goalscorers.
Following their 2-0 win over Cambodia in their opening game, there are four different ways in which the Indian football team can qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
India and Afghanistan have played each other on nine occasions previously, with the Blue Tigers having won four of the clashes. Two matches ended in draws while Afghanistan has won three.
India:
Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu;
Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra;
Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco;
Forward(s): Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.
Afghanistan:
Goalkeeper: Ovayz Azizi;
Defenders: David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary;
Midfielders: Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari;
Forward(s): Mushtaq Ahmadi.
The India vs Afghanistan match can be watched on Star Sports 3 in English and on Star Sports 1 Hindi. Fans can also watch the match using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app.