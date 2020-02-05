AFC Cup: Semboi's Goal Enough To Hand Bengaluru FC 0-1 Lead Over Paro FC

Bengaluru FC took on Paro FC in the preliminary round of the ongoing AFC Cup which was played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday. The Blues had to work hard throughout the 90 minutes but managed to score a goal in the second half to secure a 0-1 lead against Paro FC. Here are the Paro vs Bengaluru match details from Wednesday's game.

Bengaluru FC kept their AFC Cup aspirations alive with a crucial 0-1 win over Paro FC away from home on Wednesday. The Blues did not have much to show in the first half but came out fighting in the second at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday. Keeping their ISL fixtures in mind, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat opted to rest key players like Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri and Deshorn Brown to the bench. There were two debutantes in Naorem Roshan Singh and Nili Perdomo alongside regulars like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan and Erik Paartalu. Roshan Singh gave an assist in his debut as he set up Semboi Haokip in the second. Bengaluru managed to keep Paro FC's Chencho quiet as they head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage.

