AFC Cup: Semboi's Goal Enough To Hand Bengaluru FC 0-1 Lead Over Paro FC

Football News

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC made their way to a hard-fought 0-1 win over Paro FC at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday. Here are the details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
AFC Cup

Bengaluru FC took on Paro FC in the preliminary round of the ongoing AFC Cup which was played at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday. The Blues had to work hard throughout the 90 minutes but managed to score a goal in the second half to secure a 0-1 lead against Paro FC. Here are the Paro vs Bengaluru match details from Wednesday's game. 

Also Read | Bengaluru FC faces Paro FC of Bhutan in AFC Cup match

AFC CUP: Roshan Singh provided the crucial assist for Semboi's winning goal

Also Read | Brilliant Gurpreet hands Bengaluru FC 3 points against Hyderabad

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC restrict Chencho to register a 0-1 win against Paro FC

Also Read | Bengaluru FC look to maintain pace for top spot

Bengaluru FC kept their AFC Cup aspirations alive with a crucial 0-1 win over Paro FC away from home on Wednesday. The Blues did not have much to show in the first half but came out fighting in the second at the  Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday. Keeping their ISL fixtures in mind, BFC coach Carles Cuadrat opted to rest key players like Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri and Deshorn Brown to the bench. There were two debutantes in Naorem Roshan Singh and Nili Perdomo alongside regulars like Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan and Erik Paartalu. Roshan Singh gave an assist in his debut as he set up Semboi Haokip in the second. Bengaluru managed to keep Paro FC's Chencho quiet as they head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage. 

Also Read | Bengaluru FC sign Spanish winger Nili Perdomo

AFC Cup: A true blue fan made the trip to Bhutan to watch Bengaluru FC play

Also Read | Edmund Lalrindika signs new two-year deal with Bengaluru FC

Published:
