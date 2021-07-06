AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 To Be Held In Mumbai, Pune As Confirmed By AFC And LOC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee (LOC) have today confirmed the Mumbai Football Arena of Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai, and the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune as the new venues and host cities for the continent’s premier women’s national team competition.

On their official website, the AFC stated "The decision was confirmed taking into careful consideration the existing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as part of efforts to minimise the travelling time for teams and officials between the venues, whilst ensuring the optimum environment to implement the biomedical bubble for the benefit of all stakeholders."

D.Y. Patil to remain as one of the host stadiums

The 37,900-capacity D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will remain as one of the three stadiums that will stage the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 along with Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai and Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Qualifiers to start from September

With Japan, Australia, China PR and hosts India having already sealed their places for the Finals the race to join these four starts from September this year when 28 teams across eight groups begin their journey to qualify for the remaining eight spots in the newly expanded and biggest ever edition of the Women's Asian Cup.

Three-time champions Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Turkmenistan, and Laos have been drawn in Group A. Group B will see Vietnam, Tajikistan, Maldives, and Afghanistan compete amongst each other.

Also, three-time champions DPR Korea are alongside Singapore, Iraq and Indonesia in Group C while Myanmar, United Arab Emirates, Guam and Lebanon battle it out for a spot in the Finals in Group D.

The 2003 runners-up Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia are in Group E as the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Nepal complete the lineup for Group F.

2018 hosts Jordan will face tough opposition in form of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Bangladesh in Group G. And in the final Group H, we see Thailand, Palestine, and Malaysia battle it out for qualification.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 is scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6, 2022.

