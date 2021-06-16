Afghanistan Goal-keeper Scores Own Goal Against India In World Cup Qualifiers | Watch

Afghanistan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi gifted a freebie to India on Tuesday during a second-round World Cup qualifiers match in Qatar. Azizi scored a fumbling own-goal in the 74th minute to hand India an easy lead in the match. The incident occurred when India's Manvir Singh flicked the ball, which directly went into the hands of Afghanistan keeper Ovays Azizi, who lost control of the delivery and mistakenly slipped it into his own post. The error of judgment left Afghanistan players disgruntled as the Men in Blue cheered in celebration.

How has that happened! 😂 India lead 1-0 courtesy the most incredible own goal by the Afghanistan goalkeeper! #INDAFG pic.twitter.com/hz0nDl3LD9 — The Indian Hammers (@indianhammers) June 15, 2021

However, the pleasure for the Sunil Chhetri-led side didn't last long as just seven minutes after the clumsy own-goal, Afghanistan forward Hossein Zamani struck into the Indian post. Zamani, who brought in as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the match, a minute before the own goal from Afghanistan, infiltrated the India defence and went past keeper Gurpreet Sandhu to score the equalizer. The goal meant the loss of three important points for India as the game ended in a draw.

Match statistics

As far as the match statistics are concerned, India had 10 shots on target as opposed to Afghanistan's seven. Afghanistan also committed a whopping 16 fouls in the game, while India registered nine. In terms of possession, Afghanistan managed to take a lead against Blue Tigers as the side held the ball for 44% of the match time as compared to India's 42%. India secured a total of 9 corners and 1 offside in the game, while Afghanistan got just one corner.

Despite the fiasco, India has managed to move to the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers as it finished third in the Group E of World Cup qualifiers with 7 points to its name from 8 matches. Qatar and Oman are placed above India in Group E, which also had Afghanistan and Bangladesh, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

IMAGE: Indian Football Team/Twitter