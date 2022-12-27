After Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, another Manchester United player has accused the club of making false promises. England international Jesse Lingard, who was associated with United for over 20 years, has opened up on his final year at Old Trafford. Lingard has said that he was never explained why he was not given a consistent opportunity after returning to the club following a successful loan spell with West Ham.

'It was false promises'

Lingard was sent to West Ham United on loan in 2021, where he registered nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances. He returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 but was not given a regular chance to play for the side. Lingard has accused the club of making false promises and not giving him an appropriate answer as to why he was not playing. Lingard has also hit out at United for not giving a proper send-off.

"I don’t know what the problem was, whether it was politics or whatever. I still haven’t got an answer to this day. I didn’t even ask. I’d rather that someone out of respect for me being there that long told me, ‘This is why you’re not playing’, but I never got that. It was false promises," the United academy graduate told The Telegraph.

"I was training hard and I was sharp, I was ready to play … When you’re working hard in training and don’t play at the end of it, it’s very frustrating. So this is a chance to say my goodbyes because I never really got that. It will be an enjoyable occasion but we want to win the game. You can’t get caught up too much in it emotionally," he added.

Lingard is coming back to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the club on a sour note. He is slated to play a match against Manchester United on Wednesday morning (IST). Lingard will play for his new club Nottingham Forest in the Premier League encounter. He will look to perform well and take revenge on United for not giving him a farewell match. Lingard, however, has said that he can't get caught up too much in it emotionally as he has to win the game as well.

Image: @officialnffc/Instagram