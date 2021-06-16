After Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba Removes Beverage From Table During Press Conference

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly started a trend that would seriously worry sponsors of the Euro 2020. Just a day after Ronaldo decided a pair of Coca-Cola glass bottles didn’t belong on the table in front of him during a press conference, France midfielder Paul Pogba followed suit. On Tuesday, after Pogba's France inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Germany in their Euro 2020 opener at the Allianz Arena, the Man United star removed a bottle of Heineken that was placed on his table at a press conference. Some fans on social media were also infuriated with the tournament organizers as they decided to place an alcoholic beverage in front of a devout Muslim.

France ace Paul Pogba mirrored Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub by removing a Heineken beer bottle during his press conference on Tuesday. Pogba, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for his display against Germany, wasted no time in removing the beverage which was placed in front of him upon sitting down at his press conference in front of journalists. Fans on social media were also quick to react to the Paul Pogba Heineken video, with many reminding everyone that the French star is religious and therefore his actions are well-expected.

For Muslims, alcohol is 'haram' or forbidden, so Pogba's removal of the bottle is likely to be due to his unwillingness to endorse the competition's sponsor. Pogba removed the beer bottle from in front of his sight and kept it underneath the table while attending to the press on Tuesday. Pogba played a crucial role in guiding France to victory over Germany as his pass to Lucas Hernandez eventually led to Mats Hummels' own goal in the 20th minute.

Just 24 hours before Pogba's gesture towards a beer bottle, Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines for disapproving bottles of Coca-Cola that were present at his table during his press conference.

Prior to Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary, Ronaldo got ‘very upset and angry’ in Monday's pre-match press conference with Euro 2020 sponsor Coca-Cola placing their cold drinks at the table. Ronaldo, who appeared slightly uncomfortable with the cold drinks on the table, picked up the cola bottles and moved them away before lifting a water bottle. The 36-year-old then shouted, “agua” (Portuguese for water) signalling that people should drink water instead of soft drinks.

