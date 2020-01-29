The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

After Christian Eriksen's Departure, Lamela Is Last Man Standing From ‘Magnificent Seven'

Football News

Christian Eriksen's departure meant that attacker Erik Lamela is the only forward left from the famed 'Magnificent Seven' who joined in the summer of 2013.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan secured the signing of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen for a bargain deal on Tuesday. Tottenham Hotspur moved quickly to tie down Giovanni Lo Celso on a permanent deal. They also announced the big-money signing of Steve Bergwijn on Wednesday. Christian Eriksen's departure meant that attacker Erik Lamela is the only forward left from the famed 'Magnificent Seven' who joined in the summer of 2013 under Andre Villas-Boas era post the departure of Gareth Bale.  

Also Read | MCI vs MUN Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and game details

Christian Eriksen departs Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the worst permanent Man United manager in 50 years, stats reveal

Erik Lamela - The lone survivor from the highly-rated 'Magnificent Seven'

Also Read | Wolves fans ACCUSE Conor Coady of helping Liverpool fortify Premier League lead

Christian Eriksen arrived amidst much fanfare from Ajax back in 2013. He was purchased from the money generated due to the Gareth Bale transfer. The Dane went on to register 69 goals and 89 assists in 305 appearances and saw the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona covet his signature. He also led Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final last season.

Christian Eriksen was one of the 'Magnificent Seven' who joined Spurs to replace Gareth Bale. The other six were - Paulinho (now playing in the CSL), Nacer Chadli (at Anderlecht FC), Vlad Chiriches (on loan from Napoli at Sassuolo), Roberto Soldado (playing in LaLiga for Granada), Etienne Capoue (playing for Watford in the Premier League) and Erik Lamela who is still with Tottenham. The Argentinian has 16 goals from 143 appearances in what has been an injury-laden spell in North London.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe scores hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand of god' goal

Giovanni Lo Celso - the ideal replacement for Christian Eriksen?

Also Read | Patrice Evra takes a dig at Ed Woodward as #SackWoodward trends on Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA