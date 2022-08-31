Premier League giants Chelsea faced a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Southampton on Tuesday night, which highlighted several issues the clubs seem to be suffering with. This was Chelsea’s second loss in the Premier League 2022-23 points table, as they ended matchday 5, with a total of two wins, one draw, and two defeats to their name. Chelsea finished third in the previous EPL season, and their poor performance so far in the season has led to the team being criticized.

How lack of midfield creativity has affected Chelsea?

Chelsea has scored six goals in the season so far while conceding eight goals. One of the reasons behind Chelsea’s loss against Southampton was striker Raheem Sterling’s wasteful approach in the first half. While he created a number of goal-scoring opportunities, he failed to convert on most occasions before managing to score the lone goal for Chelsea. He was the only Chelsea player who looked to be truly threatening. Chelsea have always blessed with creative midfielders like Lampard and Fabregas to unlock defences but they are lacking the services this season.

Chelsea's need for a new striker

With the summer transfer window 2022 coming to an end, Chelsea does have a lot of unanswered questions at their helm. Having lost the services of star strikers like Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea certainly needs a new striker to pull them out of the misery. Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the top stars linked with Chelsea for a transfer.

Chelsea's shaky defense

Chelsea’s defense looked particularly shaky during Tuesday’s game, as 33-year-old Azpilicueta struggled after starting in place of Reece James, who was out sick. Southampton scored their first goal after Azpilicueta conceded the right-hand side corner. With defenders Emerson, Malang Sarr, and Antonio Rudiger opting to leave the team, Chelsea needs to add new defenders to ease out Reece’s workload. Center-backs Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol have been also linked with a transfer to Chelsea.

Jorginho's struggle in the middle of the park

Another low point of Chelsea’s loss against Southampton was Jurginho’s struggle in the defense. It explained why Thomas Tuchel preferred to play a three centre-back formation for years, as Jorginho’s performance showed he cannot play as a pure No. 6. At the same time, Loftus-Cheek also became far too predictable on the ball after a good start initially.

N'golo Kante's injury

N'golo Kante is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and Chelsea are certainly missing him in the middle of the park. Kante is out injured due to injury and it has hampered Chelsea's midfield a great deal.