AGF Vs AAB Dream11: AGF Aarhus Vs Aalborg BK Prediction, Team And Top Picks

AGF Aarhus square off against Aalborg BK in the SuperLigaen Final on Friday, May 28. The Danish domestic league match will be played at the Ceres Park and Arena in Arhus with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the AGF vs AAB Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

AGF vs AAB Match Preview

AGF Aarhus will head into the game following two consecutive losses against Brondby IF and Midtjylland FC in their previous outing with the lastest one being a massive 4-0 defeat. The hosts of this game will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and get back onto the winning ways on Friday. However, they face tough competition and will have to play their best football in order to walk away with the win against Aalborg BK

Aalborg BK on the other hand starts the game after maintaining a three-match unbeaten run while winning their last two matches. The visitors recorded a massive 0-4 win over Sonderjysk E in tier latest match and seem to have fought themselves before they lock horns against AGF Aarhus in the SuperLigaEN finals. Aalborg BK will be hoping to take complete advantage of their positive run of form and look to get the better of AGF Aarhus on Friday.

AGF vs AAB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - TV Weert or P. Mortensen

Vice-Captain - K. Kusk or D. Arzanl

AGF vs AAB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K. Garbara

Defenders – A. Gersbach, R. Thelander, K. Diks, J. Ahlmann

Midfielders – D. Arzanl, I. Fossum, A.Gronbaek

Strikers – K. Kusk, P. Mortensen, TV Weert

AGF vs AAB Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Aalborg BK to edge out a narrow win and walk away with the win on Friday.

Prediction - AGF Aarhus 1-2 Aalborg BK

Note: The above AGF vs AAB Dream11 prediction, AGF vs AAB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AGF vs AAB Dream11 Team and AGF vs AAB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result