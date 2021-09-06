Aguero Reveals He 'rejected' Messi's No 10 Shirt; Differentiates Between Barcelona & City

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero revealed that he rejected Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt at Barcelona after leaving the Etihad Stadium. Although Aguero is yet to make his Barcelona debut, the star footballler revealed how the training sessions at the Camp Nou are different from those at the Etihad Stadium. The Argentine international, who left Manchester City after a decade, joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer when he was given the No. 19 shirt.

Sergio Aguero rejected Barcelona's No. 10 shirt

Barcelona has witnessed a tumultuous summer as club legend Lionel Messi and several other stars departed the Nou Camp due to the club's financial debts. As revealed by club president Joan Laporta in a press conference earlier in the season, the La Liga giants have over $1.6 billion in debts. Consequently of such high debts, stars such as Antoine Griezmann have departed, and several other stars such as Gerard Pique have taken significant salary cuts.

In the midst of this chaotic summer, Barcelona's iconic No. 10 shirt became available after Messi departed the Nou Camp after spending 19 long years at the club. Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero revealed in an interview with Ibai Llanos on Twitch via Sport that he was offered the shirt but refused to take it. Instead, the Catalan giants gave 18-year old sensation Ansu Fati the iconic No. 10 shirt, thereby raising the expectations from him.

Sergio Aguero suggests he is not enjoying life at Barcelona

In the same interview on Twitch, Sergio Aguero revealed the differences between how training takes place at Barcelona and Manchester City. He did not seem pleased with the training at the Camp Nou as he seemed to suggest that they were not serious. While speaking of training sessions at Barcelona, he said, "I’ll come in at least an hour before and try and go to the gym or do some things, but nobody was there. It was all shut, dammit." As for Manchester City, he said that the players arrived an hour and a half before training, unlike the Camp Nou, where players arrived only half an hour earlier.

(Image Credits: AP)